PayPal falls after earnings as eBay phases it out ‘faster than expected’

Shares of PayPal fell as much as 6.5% Thursday after the company lowered its yearly revenue estimate and announced delays in key product integrations.

The company faces headwinds from an accelerated phase out of its platform on eBay. The decoupling of the two companies is coming “faster than expected” and further emphasizes PayPal’s need for new partnerships, according to a digital payments analyst.

Venmo, a subsidiary of PayPal, saw 70% growth in payment volume year-over-year. The company expects Venmo to drive nearly $100 billion in payment volume by the end of 2019.

Paypal fell as much as 6.5% Thursday after slashing full-year expectations in its second-quarter earnings report.

The digital-payment company cut its yearly revenue growth estimate by one percentage point, now predicting growth between 14% and 15%. PayPal attributed the shifted guidance to delays in securing key partnerships and price changes.

“We have a few big product integrations with partners that are experiencing delays, in part because of their expanded scope,” CFO John Rainey said in a Wednesday earnings call.

“Second, our previous guidance contemplated the implementation of certain price changes that we are now delaying. While the timing has shifted out a few quarters, we still expect to realize the full benefits of our partnership and pricing initiatives.”

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings per share: $0.69, versus the $0.693 estimate

Revenue: $4.31 billion, versus the $4.32 billion estimate

Payment volume: $172.4 billion, versus the $171.6 billion estimate

3Q revenue expectation: $4.33 billion to $4.38 billion, versus the $4.44 billion estimate

The delayed product integrations represent a future revenue stream for the company as its partnership with eBay comes to a close. The online auction company is set to phase out its use of PayPal by 2021, and this decoupling is coming “faster than expected” according to MoffettNathanson analyst Lisa Ellis. She added that eBay’s “weak performance” is driving the accelerated roll-off and creating a short-term challenge for PayPal.

PayPal is in the final stages of an agreement with e-commerce company MercadoLibre, according to CEO Daniel Schulman. The partnership will bolster PayPal’s “strategic relationship” and expand “international scope and scale,” Schulman said on the call.

PayPal also touted a 70% year-over-year payment volume growth for its Venmo subsidiary. The app helped send PayPal’s quarterly payment volume just over analyst estimates, and the company expects Venmo to reach nearly $100 billion in total payment volume by the end of the year.

The company traded at $115.87 as of 11:00 a.m. ET Thursday. Its shares are up about 37% year-to-date.

PayPal has 34 “buy” ratings, 11 “hold” ratings, and 1 “sell” rating from Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price target is $126.25 per share.

