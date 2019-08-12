PBR has released a new hard seltzer with 8% alcohol — higher than most beers on the market

- source
- Pabst Blue Ribbon’s new lime-flavored Stronger Seltzer is the latest addition to the already packed hard seltzer market.
- Stronger Seltzer’s high alcohol content – 8% ABV – sets it apart from other hard seltzers currently available for purchase.
- The new product will be available in Arizona, California, Montana, and Texas, starting Monday.
Pabst Blue Ribbon’s new lime-flavored Stronger Seltzer is the latest boozy addition to the already packed hard seltzer market.
At 8% alcohol by volume (ABV), Stronger Seltzer sets itself apart from other hard seltzers currently available for purchase, which are generally around 4.5% to 5.5% ABV.
While many consumers choose hard seltzers for their low calorie count, PBR’s latest product doesn’t quite fit the bill – each can of Stronger Seltzer packs a whopping 228 calories.
The new product comes weeks after the brand released the new PBR Hard Coffee, a malt coffee beverage with 5% ABV, as well as PBR Extra, a lager with 6.5% ABV.
PBR also launched its first non-alcoholic beer, Pabst Non-Alc, which its website says is “for everyone to join the occasion.”
The new seltzer will be available in select stores in Arizona, California, Montana, and Texas, starting today.
Pabst isn’t the only beer company to recently jump into the seltzer game. Natural Light recently released Natural Light Seltzer, a hard seltzer with 6% ABV.
Both are aiming to reclaim some of the market share that has been dominated by White Claw, which many have dubbed the drink of the summer.
