pCloud celebrates Singles Days with its community in Asia

The Swiss cloud storage provider just announced big sale to celebrate 11.11

ZUG, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach – 7 November 2019 – pCloud, leading cloud storage service announced Singles Day celebration with a huge sale of its Premium Lifetime Plans. Users in Asia have even more reasons to be excited about pCloud now.





The cloud storage company was launched back in September 2013. Triggered by the growing need of cybersecurity, the young forward-thinking pCloud team has set his foot on the rapidly growing IT market with the mission to provide the world with a cloud storage solution that works seamlessly for both individuals and businesses.

Along with its smart file security measurements and variety of file management options, the company has also pioneered the industry with its Lifetime plan, which is an innovative price model that gives users the opportunity to get a lifelong account with just one payment.

For its short history, the cloud storage provider has already managed to establish itself among the top 5 cloud storage solutions on the market. So it probably comes as no surprise that the company has also recently reached profitability with a team of fewer than 40 people.

pClouders residing in Asia have even more reasons to be excited about pCloud these days. The cloud storage provider has just announced its special Singles Days offer. From November 8th to 12th, users will have the chance to receive a 500GB or 2TB Lifetime storage with 75% discount.





During the last 12 months, the ambitious team at pCloud has continued to develop its product by releasing new features such as the custom branding of download links for example that allows users to personalize their download links according to their own style. pCloud mobile apps for iOS and Android have also been redesigned in order to become even more user-friendly. pCloud for Family was another launch that was highly anticipated by pCloud users – a simple plan, which lets up to 5 users to share storage and Premium features against a discounted one-time payment. The company hasn’t forgotten about its business users too and is developing its functionalities further in order to help small and medium business owners to integrate its product even better for a more efficient workflow and team collaboration.





About pCloud

pCloud is one of the most advanced and easy-to-use cloud storage on the market. Founded six years ago by a group of IT specialists and entrepreneurs, the company provides innovative, fast and secure cloud storage for individuals and businesses. Today, the service is one of the top 5 cloud storage services and is in competition with top providers such as Google, Dropbox and Amazon. With unique features such as pCloud Drive, branded download links, upload links, and synchronizing multiple folders, pCloud delivers unmatched versatility, security, and sharing capabilities. With pCloud Drive, files can be completely stored in the cloud, freeing up local hard drive space. This also improves the upload and download speed of files of any size that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. pCloud is the first cloud storage provider to offer both encrypted and unencrypted folders within the same account. With pCloud’s unique client-side encryption functionality users’ files are safely hidden from any unauthorized access.

pCloud is available on the App Store, Google Play, and www.pcloud.com.