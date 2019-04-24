An assistant principal has been placed on leave after coloring in a student’s fade haircut with a marker because it violated the dress code

caption Berry Miller Junior High in Pearland, Texas. source Google Maps

A student at Berry Miller Junior High in Pearland, Texas, had an “M: shaved into his head, but was ordered to color it in with marker after an assistant principal told him it violated the dress code.

The boy was told he could face disciplinary action or have his fade colored in, and the choice sparked public outrage online.

Pearland ISD officials said in a statement on Facebook that coloring in a student’s hair with marker “is not condoned by the district,” and said the assistant principal had been put on leave.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

An assistant principal in Texas has been put on leave after coloring in a student’s fade haircut with a marker after telling the boy that it violated the school’s dress code.

The student, identified as Juelz in a Facebook post about the incident, was told by an assistant principal at Berry Miller Junior High in Pearland, Texas, that the “M” design in his fade haircut violated the dress code’s ban on “extreme hairstyles” and “carving.”

He was told he could call his mother, face disciplinary action, or color the fade in with a permanent marker, the Houston Chronicle reported.

He opted to color in his fade, and the Facebook post about the incident said Juelz still had permanent marker on his head two days later.

The assistant principal’s decision to color in the boy’s hair prompted public outrage. Pearland ISD officials later said the unnamed school official had been placed on leave.

Pearland ISD officials said in a statement on Facebook that it agreed that the boy’s haircut violated school dress code.

But, the district said, coloring in a student’s hair “is not condoned by the district and does not align with appropriate measures for dress code violations.”

Read more: A Texas school has introduced a dress code for parents that bans hair rollers, leggings, pajamas, and ‘sagging pants’

The school said “further action is forthcoming” for the administrator put on leave.

“District administration has contacted the student’s family to express our extreme disappointment in this situation, which does not fall in line with the values of Pearland ISD,” a statement form the school said.