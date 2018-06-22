Take a look at this peculiar blue sand dune that NASA found on Mars

NASA have found an amazing looking sand dune on Mars. NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have found a exquisite sand dune on Mars that is literally out of this world, it announced on Wednesday (June 20) .

The deep blue sand dune that stands out so vibrantly on the enhanced photo provided by NASA was taken in the region of Lyot Crater, a large crater on Mars that is known for its patterned ground – hence the unusual patterns seen.

“It is made of finer material and/or has a different composition than the surrounding (dunes)”, NASA said.

The space agency’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured the image which dates back to January this year.

It looks breathtaking enough to really make us wonder about what else could be out there in the solar system.

Mars will be the closest to Earth in the coming weeks than it has been in 15 years, and if you are checking out the Red Planet, remember to keep a look out for a tinge of blue.