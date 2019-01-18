Kellogg’s released Peeps cereal and it’s a marshmallow-flavored cereal with marshmallows

- source
Easter may be a few months away, but a new offering featuring the holiday’s most iconic candy is here to start your mornings in the sweetest way. Kellogg’s has released a limited-edition Peeps Cereal, which means that marshmallow-infused milk is about to become a regular part of your breakfast routine.
The cereal is lightly sweetened and features marshmallow-flavored cereal crisps made with whole grains as well as marshmallow pieces. It’s also “inspired by the delicious taste and springtime colors of the beloved Peeps marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies,” a Peeps representative told INSIDER.
The cereal is available for a limited time and the marshmallow-filled offering retails for $3.99 and can be found nationwide in grocery stores around the US.
Some have already spotted the cereal at Target
View this post on Instagram
Kellogg’s Peeps cereal is out now! You heard that right. Marshmallow flavored cereal with marshmallows! The cereal has got the same texture as Apple Jacks but literally does taste like Peeps Marshmallows; just without the sugar crystals. It’s strange but it works! The sweetness is a nice balance, not too sweet but not bland. And because it all tastes like marshmallow, you can mix it with nearly any other cereal that you feel needs marshmallow in it. ???? • ???? Found this on a pallet last night at Target. It had no aisle location, perhaps because it isn’t Easter time yet, so it might have gotten back stocked. Your Target may have them pushed out already, but if not, ask if they’re in the back just in case. The DCPI (item number) is: 231 00 0406. #mnmtwinzCereal • #Cereal #Milk #CerealandMilk #Kelloggs #LimitedEdition #PeepsCereal #Peeps #Marshmallow #Marshmallows #Easter #JunkFood #Target #eatingfortheinsta #instagood #foodstagram #lickyourphone #foodporn #foodpics #picoftheday #tasty #yummy
Instagram food bloggers @mnmtwinz were among the first to share their cereal spotting at Target and they shared the news with their followers along with a review of what tasters can expect – marshmallow flavor in the best way possible.
Described by the bloggers as “marshmallow-flavored cereal with marshmallows,” they said the cereal, which features yellow, blue and pink cereal pieces as well as white marshmallows, “literally does taste like Peeps marshmallows; just without the sugar crystals.”
So far, the reviews have been pretty positive
View this post on Instagram
NEW PEEPS CEREAL IS OUT ON SHELVES AT TARGET! I might be the first to spot these ????. Easter goodies are making there way out and I love it! This is a marshmallow flavored cereal! When you open it up you get a huge wiff of vanilla. If you look closely you can see those white dots that look very similar to oreo os! In fact, I’m pretty sure these are golden oreo os! Slightly smaller and of course some blue and pink ones and marshmallows but other then that… golden oreo os. They have that same exact vanilla sugary taste! Super sweet but super yummy????. They might be slightly sweeter but I can’t even tell. They got super vibrant with milk which I loved (no effect on those last two photos)! The milk is super sugary and sweet at the end too. If you haven’t tried golden oreo os, they are very vanillay and almost like a sugar cookie! If you dig the golden oreo os then you gotta get these because MARSH! Marshmallows in cereal is always better! I’m gonna say 9/10 for these babies! ????
Many of the reviews from people who’ve actually tried the Peep cereal have been quite positive. Instagram user @MunchieBunchie gave the treat a “9/10” rating, adding that the cereal got even tastier with the addition of milk.
Peeps’ newest offering comes on the heels of their release of Peeps Oreos and Peeps International Delight coffee creamer inspired by the iconic candy. This marshmallow-filled cereal is just one more way that customers can get their Peeps morning fix.
