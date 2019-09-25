Nancy Pelosi brought a combative attitude to a phone call with Trump before launching an impeachment inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought a combative attitude in a phone conversation with President Donald Trump shortly before launching an impeachment inquiry against him on Tuesday, The New York Times reported.

According to The Times, Trump and Pelosi were discussing gun violence when the president abruptly shifted gears and started talking about the complaint that’s engulfed his administration in controversy, fueling calls for his impeachment.

“Mr. President,” Pelosi said, “you have come into my wheelhouse.”

The California Democrat was not-so-subtly referring to her quarter-century of experience dealing with matters of national security and intelligence in Congress.

Since being elected to Congress in 1987, Pelosi has held senior positions within the House Intelligence Committee, empowering her with intimate knowledge of the national security apparatus that she’s used to confront Trump.

The complaint, which has not been disclosed to Congress, is reported to center on a July phone call with the Ukrainian president, where Trump pressured him into probing former Vice President Joe Biden and his son over baseless corruption allegations.

Back in 1998, she helped author a law shielding whistleblowers within the intelligence community – and its the law Democrats argue Trump is defying by publicly rebuking the individual, who has not been identified.

NBC News reporter Heidi Przybyla reported recently that during the same phone conversation, Trump tried to defuse rising tensions with congressional Democrats, saying he’d like to “figure this out.”

Pelosi was steadfast in her response. “Tell your people to obey the law,” she said.