Pelosi’s daughter says her mother’s viral clap at Trump ‘took me back to the teen years’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sarcastic-looking clap at President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address on Tuesday went viral on social media.

Pelosi’s daughter said the image of the clap “took me back to the teen years.”

The House speaker, who’s been the face of the Democratic Party’s battle with Trump over his call for a wall along the US-Mexico border, seemed to steal the show during the State of the Union.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter on Wednesday said her mother's viral clap at President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address the night before "took me back to the teen years."

Christine Pelosi tweeted: “Oh yes that clap took me back to the teen years. She knows. And she knows that you know. And frankly she’s disappointed that you thought this would work. But here’s a clap. #youtriedit.”

#waybackwednesday – oh yes that clap took me back to the teen years. She knows. And she knows that you know. And frankly she’s disappointed that you thought this would work. But here’s a clap. #youtriedit pic.twitter.com/vUCX2uAUvv — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 6, 2019

Pelosi seemed to mock Trump, known to be fond of attention and praise, with a round of applause during his big speech on Tuesday night.

The moment was widely shared on social media, in addition to some of Pelosi’s facial expressions throughout the speech.

Here for Nancy Pelosi's eye roll. pic.twitter.com/0ssrW1EOwu — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 6, 2019

Her clap took over Twitter on Tuesday night.

When I tell my wife I changed a diaper. pic.twitter.com/N2ncXAuUb2 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 6, 2019

Though there’s been much focus on the humorous aspects of Pelosi’s demeanor during the State of the Union, she’s taken the president’s words seriously.

At one point, Trump said, “If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation” – seemingly a jab at the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s election interference.

“That was a threat,” Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday of the remark. “The president should not bring threats to the floor of the House.”