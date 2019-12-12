The actress in the Peloton ad asks people to remember that she’s ‘not actually the Peloton lady’ so she can work other jobs in acting

caption The actress who appeared in a Peloton ad later appeared in a new role selling Aviation American Gin source Screenshot Twitter/YouTube

The actress at the center of Peloton’s viral holiday ad appeared on NBC’s “Today” on Thursday to discuss her experience with the controversial commercial and the backlash it drew.

Monica Ruiz, who played the woman who was gifted a Peloton bike in the ad, originally laid low amid the social media backlash that followed her appearance in the commercial.

“I hope people can remember that I’m not actually the Peloton lady and let me work other jobs,” she said on “Today” in her first live interview on the topic.

People are still talking about Peloton’s holiday commercial that went viral in early December.

The ad, which was released on YouTube on November 21 and is being shown on TV, follows a woman’s yearlong selfie journey after her partner gave her a Peloton bike for the holidays. The ad was criticized as being sexist and awkward.

When asked why she thought the ad garnered such a visceral reaction on social media, Ruiz responded, “I mean honestly, I think it was just my face.” People also criticized the male character in the ad, played by Sean Hunter, for his seemingly sexist suggestion that his partner in the commercial should work out more.

“My 5 seconds of air time created an array of malicious feedback that is all associated with my face,” Hunter told Psychology Today on December 5.

In a statement to CNBC on December 4, a Peloton representative said the company was “disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial.”

Ruiz initially stayed silent following the backlash of the ad, but eventually revealed her identity on Saturday when she distributed a statement through her agency, LA Talent, responding to the attention surrounding the ad. Ruiz also appeared in a commercial for the actor Ryan Reynolds’ gin label, Aviation Gin, that poked fun at Peloton’s holiday ad.

“I was happy to accept a job opportunity earlier this year from Peloton and the team was lovely to work with,” Ruiz said. “Although I’m an actress, I am not quite comfortable being in spotlight and I’m terrible on social media. So to say I was shocked and overwhelmed by the attention this week (especially the negative) is an understatement.”