Peloton, the buzzy exercise bike startup that ignited the connected fitness craze, has filed for an IPO and revealed spiraling losses

caption John Foley source Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Peloton, a venture capital investor favorite, publicly released its S-1 paperwork for a public offering on Tuesday.

The connected fitness has accumulated losses of more than $500 million.

It will trade on the NASDAQ under the “PTON” ticker.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Peloton is going public.

The buzzy maker of expensive, internet-connected stationary bikes and treadmills publicly released paperwork for an IPO on Tuesday, revealing a business with spiraling losses that outpace its revenue growth.

Describing itself as both a media company and a global technology platform, Peloton said it planned to trade on the NASDAQ exchange under the “PTON” ticker.

Peloton did not say how much money it plans to raise in the offering, or the valuation it is seeking. The filing pegs the IPO at $500 million, though that is just a placeholder number that will almost certainly change.

Peloton said it has more than 500,000 paying subscribers, who pay between $19 and $40 a month for access to live exercise classes featuring booming music and flashy show-like production. Many of the members have also purchased the company’s $2,000 stationary bike.

“Peloton is so much more than a Bike,” CEO and founder John Foley wrote in a letter to potential shareholders in Tuesday’s S-1 filing. “We believe we have the opportunity to create one of the most innovative global technology platforms of our time. It is an opportunity to create one of the most important and influential interactive media companies in the world; a media company that changes lives, inspires greatness, and unites people.”

source Peloton

According to the public filing, Peloton saw its losses nearly quadruple over the course of a single fiscal year, from $47.9 million net loss in 2018 to $245.7 million net loss in fiscal 2019. In the same time period, revenue rose from $435 million to $915 million.

The company reported a total stockholder’s deficit, or accumulated losses, of $539 million, with cash and short term securities of roughly $380 million.

Since it was founded by CEO John Foley in 2012, the company has raked in a total of $994 million in venture capital and was most recently valued at $4 billion, according to Pitchbook data. The public filing released Tuesday named CP Interactive Fitness, TCV, Tiger, True Ventures, and Fidelity, as stakeholders that own at least 5% of the company.

The startup, known for its subscription fitness classes and premium-priced stationary bikes, is a personal hit among venture investors in Silicon Valley and New York.

This story is developing…