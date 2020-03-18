Peloton’s Digital Membership offers much more than just on-demand cycling classes — and you don’t even need the bike to access them

caption Peloton’s Digital Membership offers tons of online fitness classes. source Peloton

Peloton is a giant in the at-home fitness industry, thanks to its popular stationary bike and its impressive new treadmill.

Just as the company has a library of classes for its at-home equipment, it also offers a variety of additional live and on-demand workout videos accessible to anyone – with or without a bike or treadmill.

These classes include cardio routines, bootcamp workouts, and even yoga sessions, all of which you can find in the Peloton Digital Membership streaming app.

Though the membership typically costs $13 per month, Peloton offers new users a free 90-day trial – here’s everything you need to know about the online service.

The Peloton name is as synonymous with at-home workouts as any current fitness brand. Its stationary bike remains highly popular among households across the country, and its new treadmill holds its own in a crowded market. Though Peloton wasn’t the first to introduce at-home fitness equipment like this, it’s still managed to build quite a loyal following in the years since its debut.

It’s likely you’re familiar with the brand’s signature style of workout, too. Upbeat and energetic trainers lead a sweat-soaked workout that’s streamed to the equipment’s onboard monitor. Throughout the entirety of the class, a rider or runner’s output stats pour across the screen and act as a pseudo-leaderboard to compare to the rest of the class. It’s about as high octane as livestreamed workouts get.

But bike and treadmill owners aren’t the only ones privy to Peloton’s library of at-home, on-demand workouts. Thanks to the $13-a-month Peloton Digital Membership, anyone with a smartphone, tablet, or web browser has access to streamable workouts across 10 categories, including strength, yoga, meditation, cardio, stretching, and others like cycling and running.

The Peloton Digital Membership offers an incredibly deep well of accessible content. Like scrolling through Netflix’s ever-expanding library, it’s easy to waffle before settling on a Peloton workout to indulge in. There are several live classes airing each day, as well as an endless backlog of on-demand videos.

With such a diverse offering of classes, anyone can find a workout best suited to their fitness goals – and plenty that allow for venturing into the unknown territory of a new workout, too. To help, we’ve compiled this guide on everything there is to know about the Peloton Digital Membership, from creating a profile and accessing the classes, to a breakdown of each class category.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Peloton Digital Membership:

The class categories

Peloton offers 10 different fitness categories, each with its own lineup of varied workouts. Here is each category with a few classes listed:

Strength: The strength tab specializes in full-body and muscle-specific workout routines of various lengths. Across 10-, 20-, or 30-minute sessions, users can choose between workouts such as Arms & Shoulders Strength, Arms Toning, Full Body Strength, and Bodyweight Strength, among others. Classes signify whether they require weights, a mat, or another form of workout equipment before the class begins.

The strength tab specializes in full-body and muscle-specific workout routines of various lengths. Across 10-, 20-, or 30-minute sessions, users can choose between workouts such as Arms & Shoulders Strength, Arms Toning, Full Body Strength, and Bodyweight Strength, among others. Classes signify whether they require weights, a mat, or another form of workout equipment before the class begins. Yoga: Peloton’s yoga section offers 10-, 20-, 30-, and 45-minute sessions focusing on full-body flow and power yoga routines, as well as body part-specific classes like Yoga Flow: Hips or Yoga Flow: Core.

Peloton’s yoga section offers 10-, 20-, 30-, and 45-minute sessions focusing on full-body flow and power yoga routines, as well as body part-specific classes like Yoga Flow: Hips or Yoga Flow: Core. Meditation: The meditation classes offered range from breathing and sleep exercises to healing and energizing, and come in either 5-, 10-, 15-, and 20-minute sessions. These are a great pre- or post-workout supplement.

The meditation classes offered range from breathing and sleep exercises to healing and energizing, and come in either 5-, 10-, 15-, and 20-minute sessions. These are a great pre- or post-workout supplement. Cardio: The cardio tab offers primarily HIIT classes that range in length from 10, 15, and 20 minutes long. Some do require a yoga mat and dumbbells, but any class that requires equipment lists what’s needed before starting.

The cardio tab offers primarily HIIT classes that range in length from 10, 15, and 20 minutes long. Some do require a yoga mat and dumbbells, but any class that requires equipment lists what’s needed before starting. Stretching: Each stretching class is either 5 or 10 minutes long, and focuses on flexibility routines such as post-ride, full body, post-run, and warm up stretching. These are great to do before or after any workout.

Each stretching class is either 5 or 10 minutes long, and focuses on flexibility routines such as post-ride, full body, post-run, and warm up stretching. These are great to do before or after any workout. Cycling: Peloton’s cycling classes come in 20-, 30-, 45-, and 60-minute sessions, and offer riders everything from music-specific routines such as Pop Ride or Hip Hop Ride to the more intense Climb Ride or HIIT Ride.

Peloton’s cycling classes come in 20-, 30-, 45-, and 60-minute sessions, and offer riders everything from music-specific routines such as Pop Ride or Hip Hop Ride to the more intense Climb Ride or HIIT Ride. Outdoor: As the name suggests, these workouts take people outdoors. Whether it’s a 45-minute Power Walk session, a 20-minute HIIT Run, or a 20-minute Pop Fun Walk, the idea is to let you break a sweat outside. These classes are all audio-based, too.

As the name suggests, these workouts take people outdoors. Whether it’s a 45-minute Power Walk session, a 20-minute HIIT Run, or a 20-minute Pop Fun Walk, the idea is to let you break a sweat outside. These classes are all audio-based, too. Running: You don’t need to own a Peloton Tread to enjoy the brand’s running workouts. The app grants subscribers access to 10-, 20-, 30-, 45-, and 60-minute running routines designed for use on any treadmill. There are music-heavy runs such as the EDM Fun Run, as well as length-specific classes such as the Endurance Run.

You don’t need to own a Peloton Tread to enjoy the brand’s running workouts. The app grants subscribers access to 10-, 20-, 30-, 45-, and 60-minute running routines designed for use on any treadmill. There are music-heavy runs such as the EDM Fun Run, as well as length-specific classes such as the Endurance Run. Walking: If you’re in the mood for a low-key workout, the Walking tab has you covered. Across 20-, 30-, and 45-minute classes, Walking lets users choose between walk/run routines, power walking sessions, and even the incline-heavy Hike classes.

If you’re in the mood for a low-key workout, the Walking tab has you covered. Across 20-, 30-, and 45-minute classes, Walking lets users choose between walk/run routines, power walking sessions, and even the incline-heavy Hike classes. Bootcamp: Peloton’s take on the popular bootcamp-style classes uses a combination of treadmill, weight, and mat work to deliver an intense full-body workout. Classes are offered in either 30-, 45-, or 60-minutes.

How to access the classes

Accessing the classes first requires a valid membership, which is $13 per month after Peloton’s free 30-day trial. Once you’re signed up, the Peloton app can be downloaded on any iOS, Android, or Amazon Fire-compatible device, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs.

The base landing page offers a real-time look at any live or upcoming classes, the time they’ll be streamed, the trainer leading the course, and what category they fit into (cycling, strength, etc.). If you want to join the class, simply click the “Count Me In” button.

Below the upcoming schedule are links to each individual category where all previously recorded classes are accessible. Once you click on a class type you’d like to explore, each category is then listed at the top for easy navigation.

The landing page also has tabs that show the upcoming livestream schedule for the week, as well as any active challenges. These are community-wide events that allow you to participate alongside other Peloton members and can be everything from month-specific challenges asking you to workout 5+ days a week to classes that help you build healthy habits. You’re also able to see any upcoming and complete challenges, as well.

Creating a profile

Though it isn’t mandatory in order to start using the Peloton app or taking classes, creating a profile helps further personalize your Peloton experience. The profile dashboard gives you information such as how many other members you’re following and who follows you, as well as quick access to your fitness profile which includes the classes you’ve taken and achievements you’ve accomplished.

Links near the top of the dashboard allow you to explore your fitness profile further. The Workouts tab lists each class you’ve taken, when you’ve taken it, and details such as class type, instructor, and the workout routine. There’s also a running counter underneath each class category to let you know how many of each specific class type you’ve finished.

The Achievements tab is where you’ll find all the badges you’ve earned during your workouts. They vary depending on the different classes but an example of some include:

First Ride: Earned after completing your first cycling class.

Earned after completing your first cycling class. Millennium Club: Earned after completing 1,000 running classes.

Earned after completing 1,000 running classes. Multi-Day and Multi-Week Streaks: Earned after completing workouts over successive days and/or weeks.

Earned after completing workouts over successive days and/or weeks. Social: Earned after completing workouts with other members.

The profile dashboard also allows you to sync your Facebook account in order to share workouts, invite other users to classes, and find new Peloton friends.

Switch it up

The Peloton Digital Membership library is daunting at first, and it may seem easy to just choose the same three or four workouts you’re most comfortable with and rinse and repeat. But the strength of the app is the diversity of classes, and it’s worth it to change up your routine, both in terms of keeping the workouts fresh and seeing the best results.

That’s why we recommend taking something like a 60-minute bootcamp class one day followed by a 20-minute meditation course the next. Figure out a schedule that works best for you to try new workouts and join new classes. This can even be done on a small scale by trying new instructors in classes you’re already familiar with.

There’s far too much content in the app to not try a little bit of everything. As at-home fitness continues to grow in popularity, the kind of variety offered by the Peloton Digital Membership allows the workouts to feel like less of a chore and more of something to look forward to each day.