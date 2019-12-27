‘Peloton husband’ from widely ridiculed holiday ad gave his real-life girlfriend a Peloton for Christmas

The actor from the widely derided Peloton holiday advertisement gifted his actual girlfriend the $2,000-bike for Christmas.

“Here’s hoping this goes over better the second time…. Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don’t leave me).”

The ad was briefly unnoticed on internet, until a user on Twitter commented on the ad, saying “this ad is making me lose my goddamn mind.”

Sean Hunter posted a photo to Instagram with his girlfriend sitting on a Peloton with the caption: “Here’s hoping this goes over better the second time…. Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don’t leave me).”

In the ad, Hunter plays a husband who gifts his wife a Peloton bike for Christmas. The ad then documents – through a selfie selfie – the “Peloton wife’s” year-long experience with her Peloton, culminating with the wife thanking her husband for the bike after they watch footage of her exercising.

Then the pile-on began. Some users were uncomfortable with the “Peloton husband” seeming to suggest that his wife should exercise more; others lambasted the awkward structure of the woman documenting her year on the bike; while others comments on how terrified the “Peloton wife” appeared.

The ad caused such an internet kerfuffle that, the actors appeared on morning shows to discuss the backlash, Peloton’s stock dipped 11% six days after the commercial was released, and “Peloton wife” (actress Monica Ruiz) even appeared in a spoof ad for actor Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation gin.

In a statement to CNBC, a Peloton spokesperson responded to the ad: “We constantly hear from our members how their lives have been meaningfully and positively impacted after purchasing or being gifted a Peloton Bike or Tread, often in ways that surprise them. Our holiday spot was created to celebrate that fitness and wellness journey. While we’re disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by – and grateful for – the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate.”

