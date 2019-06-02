Peloton’s sales are surging as it gears up for an IPO. Insiders and analysts think it may only be getting started.

caption Peloton streams live exercise routines from trainers including instructor Cody Rigsby to customers’ devices. source Peloton

Business has already been booming for Peloton. But for the maker of smart fitness equipment, the good times may only be starting to roll.

That’s the word from early investors and industry analysts. In Peloton, they see a company whose business model looks less like a traditional gym equipment manufacturer and more like the ones Apple and Gillette rode to success.

As it’s attracted a cult-like following since its founding in 2012, the company has seen its sales and valuation skyrocket. Both may be about to go much higher. The company earlier this month confidentially filed its paperwork for an initial public offering.

Peloton faces a host of challenges, including increasing competition, relatively high prices, and a limited selection of products. But analysts and early investors are confident it’s more than ready to meet them.