Wall Street is still overwhelmingly bullish on Peloton even after its holiday ad misstep

Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on Peloton.

Support for the company comes even after shares tumbled amid outcry over a holiday ad in early December.

Going forward, Wall Street has a consensus price target that predicts 10% upside for Peloton shares.

“Peloton has been a meme in the past and it has not hurt trends,” wrote Justin Patterson of Raymond James in a note December 3, the day backlash over the company’s holiday ad spiked.

“While reactions to the holiday ad are disappointing, we do not expect it will adversely affect holiday demand,” Patterson said. He also pointed out that Peloton’s UK ad was a success, racking up 6.7 million views in two weeks, as the company is looking to boost its international brand awareness.

Currently, Peloton has 19 “buy” ratings from Wall Street analysts that cover the firm, one “hold” rating, and zero “sell” ratings, according to Bloomberg data. Those analysts have a consensus price target of $33.84, implying roughly 10% upside from where shares are currently trading.

“We continue to believe that Peloton Digital represents a massive growth opportunity as the company expands availability and exploits the potential of a ‘Powered by Peloton’ platform model,” wrote Heath Terry of Goldman Sachs in a December 4 note.

That was the day after backlash over Peloton’s holiday ad caused its stock to fall more than 9%.

It’s also the same day that the company announced that it would release new AppleWatch and Amazon FireTV applications, and lower the monthly price of Peloton Digital to $12.99 from $19.49. The lower price point is good for Peloton’s brand awareness, Terry wrote.

In addition, positive download data and initiatives such as monthly financing and a “Home Trial” program are driving consumers into the holiday season, wrote Eric Sheridan of UBS in a Thursday note.

This is good as the company’s path to profitability is “driven by leverage on fixed content and marketing costs on a growing subscriber base,” according to UBS.

Peloton isn’t currently profitable, but UBS forecasts that it will turn a profit within five years. That’s important as investors have become increasingly hesitant of unprofitable unicorns after disappointing performances from other newly public companies such as Uber and Lyft.

Here’s what three bullish Wall Street analysts said about Peloton:

1. Stifel: “We are bullish on the margin upside opportunity for Peloton”

Rating: Buy

Price target: $37

Peloton’s “long-term margin potential and scalability of the business are key inputs for thinking about the terminal value of the company,” wrote Stifel analyst Scott Devitt in a note Thursday.

He continued: “We are bullish on the margin upside opportunity for Peloton and the company’s ability to achieve its F2024 10% adj. EBITDA margin target due to underlying core profitability in the U.S. Bike business, rapid product / subscriber growth, and healthy subscription unit economics.”

2. Goldman Sachs: “Peloton Digital represents a massive growth opportunity”

Rating: Buy

Price target: $40

“We continue to believe that Peloton Digital represents a massive growth opportunity as the company expands availability and exploits the potential of a ‘Powered by Peloton’ platform model that leverages the growing ubiquity of connected screens,” analysts led by Heath Terry wrote in a note December 4, the day that Peloton announced new Amazon and Apple applications and lowered the monthly price of Peloton Digital to $12.99 from $19.49

He continued: “We expect that the reduced price point and incremental availability across connected screens will improve Peloton’s top-of-funnel and brand awareness, and that the company may be able to capitalize on conversion of a number of these subscribers to a connected fitness subscription & hardware purchase over time.”

3. UBS: “Positive on Peloton’s forward growth trajectory”

Rating: Buy

Price target: $40

“We are incrementally more positive on Peloton’s forward growth trajectory and believe management’s guidance/Street estimates for the December quarter may prove conservative,” wrote Eric Sheridan of UBS in a Thursday note.

He continued: “In Peloton’s core US market, the data shows strong momentum for both the Peloton Digital app ranking and share of app downloads over the last three months vs. our health & fitness comp set.”

“Peloton also appears to be gaining momentum in its newer international markets- the data shows that both app download ranking and share of downloads for the Peloton Digital app has increased significantly in Canada and the UK over the past few months.”