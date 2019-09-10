Peloton says it plans to raise as much as $1.3 billion in its IPO

caption Peloton CEO John Foley source Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Peloton, the buzzy maker of expensive internet-connected stationary bikes and treadmills, will seek to raise as much as $1.3 billion in its initial public offering.

The IPO would value the money-losing company at somewhere between $7 billion and $8 billion, depending on where the shares price, Peloton said in its S-1 filing with the SEC on Tuesday.

The offering would represent a significant step up from Peloton’s last valuation in the private markets, when venture investors pegged its worth at $4 billion in 2018. And it comes at a time when another high-profile company – office sharing company WeWork – has faced brutal scrutiny after launching its IPO process and has reportedly had to slash the price it expects its shares to fetch.

Peloton plans to sell 40 million shares of its Class A stock to public investors, priced somewhere between $26 a share and $29 a share. The company said the underwriters of the IPO would have the right to purchase an additional 6 million Class A shares.

Founded in New York in 2012, Peloton sells $2,000 internet-connected stationary bikes, as well as pricey treademills. Customers also pay anywhere between $19 and $40 month for access to specially produced live exercise classes.

Peloton, which lost roughly $246 million in fiscal 2019 despite fast growing revenue, plans to trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the “PTON” ticker.

This story is developing…