Peloton’s confusing holiday ad has turned into a viral internet meme — and it’s dragging the company through the mud at a critical moment

By
Shoshy Ciment, Business Insider US
-

source
Peloton/YouTube

Peloton’s flop of a holiday commercial is turning into a viral meme.

The ad, which was released on YouTube on November 21 and is being shown on TV, caused a largely negative response online. People criticized the ad for many reasons, including its awkward structure and ambiguous and possibly sexist message.

In a statement to CNBC, a spokesperson said the company “was disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial.” Peloton did not return Business Insider’s request for comment about the ad.

Raymond James analyst Justin Patterson predicted that the ad would be pulled in a Tuesday note and said his company was interested to see “how Peloton adjusts its marketing strategy given a history of Internet memes.”

This social media uproar comes amid a crucial – and shorter – holiday shopping season for retailers. However, Patterson said he does not believe the ad will affect holiday sales.

Different images of the main character in the ad are being meme-ified in various contexts.

Some are using the ad to make fun of the company itself.

But some memes don’t even seem related to the tech-enabled fitness-equipment startup.

Even the sporting world has gotten in on the viral trend.

And a few people made their own spin-offs of the commercial. (Warning: videos contain graphic language)