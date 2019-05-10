Penang official suggests Malaysia make Unesco bid without Singapore whose hawker culture is not ‘so authentic’

Singapore’s hawker stalls are all under the government’s control, he said.
A Penang official who called on Malaysia to rope in Singapore to seek Unesco recognition for hawker culture is now suggesting that his country make the bid alone.

Penang’s Tourism Development and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin told reporters on Thursday (May 9) that Singapore hawker fare is not “so authentic” as every hawker stall is under the government’s control, Malay Mail reported.

“From my perspective, we should submit a nomination for Malaysia’s hawker culture to include other states such as Ipoh, Melaka and Kuala Lumpur, not only Penang,” he said.