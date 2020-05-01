Pence threatened to punish the reporter who proved his office knowingly ignored the rule that he needed a mask to visit Mayo Clinic

Vice President Mike Pence threatened to take action against a reporter who revealed that his office was aware that he was supposed to wear a face mask on a visit to a Minnesota clinic on Tuesday.

Pence was criticised for flouting clinic rules by not wearing a mask on the visit. His wife later claimed that Pence was not aware of the restrictions.

However, Voice of America reporter Steve Herman showed that Pence’s office had told reporters covering the visit that they needed a mask – proof that his staff did know the rule.

Pence, who leads the White House’s coronavirus task force, has been widely criticised for flouting official guidance and not wearing a mask on the visit to the renowned clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Karen Pence, the vice president’s wife, on Thursday defended her husband, claiming in a Fox News interview that he was not aware of the clinic’s rules requiring visitors to wear a protective mask.

But in a tweet Voice of America reporter Steve Herman said that Pence’s office knew all along about the face mask rule.

“All of us who traveled with him were notified by the office of @VP the day before the trip that wearing of masks was required by the @MayoClinic and to prepare accordingly,” he wrote.

All of us who traveled with him were notified by the office of @VP the day before the trip that wearing of masks was required by the @MayoClinic and to prepare accordingly. https://t.co/LFqh27LusD — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 30, 2020

Herman later told The Washington Post that, because of the tweet, the White House Correspondents’ Association told him that he had been banned from Air Force Two, the vice president’s official plane.

According to Herman, Pence’s office alleged that he had violated an off-the-record agreement by publicizing the rules for the visit, which it claimed are not made public for security purposes.

“Pence’s office later told VOA managers than any punishment was still under discussion, pending an apology from ⁦@W7VOA⁩ or VOA” Let’s be clear. He did not leak sensitive information. He tweeted publicly available information No apology necessary https://t.co/6hQ86X2N3H — Brett Bruen (@BrettBruen) May 1, 2020

In a statement to VOA later, Pence’s office said that it had not finalized the ban, but was considering imposing it if Herman refused to apologise for sharing the information.

Brett Bruen, Global Engagement Director for the White House in the Obama administration, tweeted that the rules for the hospital visit were in the public domain, so were not covered by off-the-record agreements.

As the fallout from his Mayo Clinic visit continued, in a visit to a hospital in Indiana on Thursday, Pence was pictured wearing a mask.