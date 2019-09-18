I’ve had this $149 Pendleton blanket for more than 4 years and it hasn’t shrunk, pilled, or faded — I loved it so much that I bought a second

source Macy’s

As someone who’s always cold, I needed a warm blanket that I could use even after the winter.

Pendleton’s Eco-Wise Wool Blanket (starting at $149) was my answer. It’s made from 100% pure virgin wool and is machine-washable.

I have two solid-colored blankets and have used them for more than four years. They haven’t shrunk, pilled, or faded.

As a perpetually-cold person, I’m always looking for ways to keep myself warm. As I write this review in the office, I’m wearing a shearling coat over my outfit.

During my first year of college, I was freezing every night so I searched desperately for a high-quality blanket that would fit the twin and extra-long twin beds I slept on, and could be used all throughout the year instead of just one winter. Thankfully, I found Pendleton’s Eco-Wise Wool Blanket (starting at $149).

I use this warm but breathable wool blanket throughout the year, it’s breathable and machine-washable

Now that I’m half a year out of college, I still keep one of these blankets at the foot of my bed, throwing it on top of my comforter at night for a bit of extra weight and a lot more warmth.

The Eco-Wise Wool Blanket comes in three sizes – twin, queen, and king. The twin size fit my dorm beds in New York and Los Angeles perfectly, and I even got a queen-size blanket for my permanent home in Colorado.

Although the blanket is made from 100% wool, it’s surprisingly breathable. The blanket isn’t super heavy, but I do find it comforting that it’s heavier than my regular blanket. It feels like a weighted blanket, but to a lesser degree.

These blankets are machine-washable, and mine haven’t shrunk, faded, or pilled in the four years I’ve had them since they’re made from wool. The only downside of pure wool is that it can be a bit rough and scratchy for those with sensitive skin, including mine. Anything made with 100% wool irritates my skin, so I would never wrap myself up in this blanket and instead opt to throw it on top of my bedding.

The blankets come in solid colors, prints, and plaids, and start at $149 depending on the size

I’ve stuck to solid colors, but the blankets come in different prints, plaids, and more. These blankets start at $149 depending on the size so they’re not cheap. But after four years of using mine, I can attest that they’re durable, timeless, and steeped in history that makes each blanket feel like an heirloom piece.

For more than 150 years, Pendleton has worked with Native American tribes to develop prints that were authentic to their cultures. The designs were woven into wool blankets initially to be used as trade, but as their importance grew, they were integrated into weddings, pow wows, and even funerals.

While I’ve come to love these blankets for keeping me warm all year long, I only recently learned about the company’s impact on early trade and Native American culture. Now whenever I throw these blankets over my bed, I feel like I’m using something that has been passed down for generations.

Buy the Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Blanket on Amazon, Macy’s, and Bed Bath & Beyond, starting at $149