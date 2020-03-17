A Chicago aquarium is letting its penguins wander freely and meet the other animals after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic

caption Shedd Aquarium is allowing its penguins to meet the other animals now that it’s been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. source Shedd Aquarium

Shedd Aquarium in Chicago shut its doors last week in an effort to protect the community during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But staff are still on hand to take care of the animals and provide them with plenty of fun and activities.

This week they’ve been allowing the penguins to tour the empty aquarium and meet the other animals.

Videos of the penguins looking in wonder at the fish and dolphins have since gone viral.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When the people are away, the penguins will play.

Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Illinois, decided to close its doors last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean the animals have to self-quarantine.

Instead, staff are using the empty aquarium as an opportunity to provide enrichment to the animals in new ways – including penguin tours.

caption Monte the penguin with the Pacific white-sided dolphins at Shedd Aquarium. source Shedd Aquarium

The penguins have been free to wander the aquarium over the last few days, checking out everything from dolphins to stingrays.

“While Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium may be closed to the public, animal care staff and veterinarians are onsite 24/7,” a spokesperson told Insider.

“Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals – introducing new experiences, activities, foods, and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve, and express natural behaviors.”

caption Wellington, a rockhopper penguin, explores the aquarium’s “Amazon Rising” section. source Shedd Aquarium

Wellington, a rockhopper penguin, got to explore the aquarium’s “Amazon Rising” section on Sunday and was clearly fascinated by the fish.

“He seemed most interested by several of the freshwater fish species, including the red-bellied piranhas and the black-barred silver dollars,” the spokesperson said. “Those same fish seemed equally interested in Wellington, meaning the penguins aren’t the only animals receiving enrichment from these pop-up field trips.”

caption Wellington was especially fascinated by the fish. source Shedd Aquarium

Edward and Annie, a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins who are together for the nesting season, went on a tour of the aquarium’s rotunda.

caption Edward and Annie explore the empty aquarium. source Shedd Aquarium

They even checked out the information desk.

caption Edward and Annie check out the information desk. source Shedd Aquarium

Edward and Annie will begin building their nests next week, and Shedd Aquarium will be offering digital nesting coverage so that animal lovers can follow along.

Shedd’s zookeepers told Insider that, even during this time of uncertainty, it is important to keep things as normal as possible for the animals.

“Enrichment is a regular part of the animals’ day, so we are keeping the day for the animals the same,” they said. “A field trip in the aquarium is just enrichment we don’t do as frequently.”

caption Shedd’s zookeepers are still on hand to take care of the animals, and are making sure they get plenty of enrichment. source Shedd Aquarium

“Being closed doesn’t affect the animals, they still get to see the animal care staff they would normally see on a daily basis.”

Shedd posted videos of its penguins exploring the aquarium on social media, where they quickly went viral.

Penguins in the Amazon?! ???????? Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

The adventure continues! ????????

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) ???? pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Penguins like Edward and Annie will begin to build their nests next week. Join us digitally for nesting coverage! In the meantime, we will be sharing lots of different animal updates (and yes, Wellington will return!) ???????? (2/3) pic.twitter.com/eCYKOwdOMz — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with. Let us know what penguin activities you would like to see! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/ftlow7iPHl — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

And Shedd is continuing to share updates from the aquarium every day, keeping followers in the loop with a St. Patrick’s Day penguin party and a birthday celebration for a giant turtle named Yam.

It's a #StPatricksDay penguin party! ???????? While we can't go out & party, the animals can! Our caretakers are committed to providing enriching activities (like edible shamrocks) for the animals with or without guests here to see it. Check in throughout the day to see more! pic.twitter.com/Xz1bXd2zk0 — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 17, 2020

While we are closed to the public until March 29, animal care staff are onsite 24/7 to continue looking after the animals, including celebrating birthdays! Today on #PiDay giant river turtle Yam turns 28 years old…and so does animal care specialist, Evan! ???????? pic.twitter.com/068wcmrn6E — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 14, 2020

For those who want to help the aquarium during these difficult times, there is even the option to symbolically adopt an animal at Shedd – including penguins.

Shedd officially shut its doors on March 13 in “the best interest of overall wellness for our community and for each other.”

“While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to welcome you to the aquarium during this time, we are closing out of an abundance of caution and to do our part in the social distancing efforts to help stop the further spread of novel coronavirus,” the statement read.

caption Monte the penguin looks in wonder at a passing dolphin. source Shedd Aquarium

“Our dedicated caretakers and veterinarians will continue to provide the highest standards of professional care and welfare for our animals on site.”

The aquarium is scheduled to open again on March 29.