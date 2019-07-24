Penn Badgley wasn’t worried about playing a villain on ‘You,’ because playing Dan on ‘Gossip Girl’ was ‘the least likable I’ve ever been’

caption Penn Badgley plays a murderous stalker on “You.” source Netflix

Penn Badgley reflected on his two major TV roles, Joe on “You” and Dan on “Gossip Girl,” in a new interview with W magazine.

“When the character that I was playing as Dan on ‘Gossip Girl’ was meant to be the good guy, I think it was the least likable I’ve ever been,” he said.

“And now that I’m playing not just a villain, not just a stalker, not just a bad guy, but also a compulsive murderer, people love me,” he continued. “They love it.”

He also said he “feels” for Joe because the character is “desiring of true love.”

Penn Badgley rose to fame as Lonely Boy, aka Dan Humphrey, on The CW’s smash hit series “Gossip Girl.” But despite portraying a humble hopeless romantic for six years, he wasn’t nervous to take on a more villainous role for Netflix’s “You.”

caption Badgley as Dan Humphrey on season two of “Gossip Girl.” source The CW

Badgley plays Joe Goldberg on the thriller, which originally aired on Lifetime but was picked up by Netflix for a second season.

Joe killed multiple people throughout season one, including his love interest Beck, whom he’d been stalking obsessively since they met.

“The greatest challenge I have playing him is not judging him, which as an actor, is just death for spontaneity,” Badgley told W. “It’s death of being an actor really, if you judge your character.”

Badgley added that he “feels” for Joe because the character is “desiring of true love.”

“Me, as Penn, I look at the show and the character and I’m like, ‘Well, he’s a murderer. That’s awful. There’s no excuses,'” he said. “And yet, when I’m playing him as an actor, I don’t think of him as a killer at all because that’s not what anyone thinks of themselves as. It’s a means to an end.”

caption Joe killed multiple people throughout season one of “You.” source Netflix

Badgley previously said that he sees Joe as a “surreal progression” of Dan.

The series finale of “Gossip Girl,” which aired in 2012, revealed that Badgley’s unassuming Brooklynite had been the titular blogger all along, anonymously publishing the secrets and scandalous stories of his own friends.

“First of all, any part of me that was resisting the Dan Humphrey comparison has stopped because I’ve come to recognize how much of this is a surreal progression of Dan Humphrey,” he told the New York Times. “He’s the very special white man who somehow thinks that he’s an outsider, and it’s like, ‘Bro, you’re not an outsider – you are the inside; everyone else is on the outside.'”

It was recently announced that “Gossip Girl” has been picked up for a 10-episode reboot at WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. The upcoming season will reportedly feature an entirely new cast of characters, living and scheming in the Upper East Side eight years after the original ended.

The existing six seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix, which has inspired an entirely new generation of fans: “It’s funny to me because the concept now is almost a little retro,” Badgley told W.

Read the actor’s full interview with W magazine here.