Penn Badgley’s look-alike is recreating ‘You’ scenes on TikTok, and it’s leaving fans shook

caption Actor Rico Lebron has an uncanny resemblance to “You” star Penn Badgley. source Rico Lebron/TikTok, Netflix

TikTok user Rico Lebron has fans doing double takes with his reenactments of scenes from “You.”

Lebron is an actor and musician who looks just like Penn Badgley, who plays Joe Goldberg on the Netflix series.

Lebron also said he’s been told he resemblances other stars, like actor James Franco and musician John Mayer.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“You” fans can’t stop talking about TikTok user Rico Lebron, a Penn Badgley doppelgänger who is reenacting iconic scenes from the Netflix series.

Lebron, who is an actor and musician, has seriously nailed the expressions and outfits of Joe and it’s giving fans chills.

So far, Lebron has nailed some of Joe’s famous monologues

Donning Joe’s signature baseball cap and denim jacket, Lebron has been recreating some of the show’s most memorable Joe Goldberg moments and monologues.

He’s already reenacted season two’s opening “Do you think this peach looks like a butt?” scene, evoking Joe Goldberg vibes as he lip-synced Badgley’s lines and reacted to the voice of Victoria Pedretti, who played Love.

He even captioned the clip with, “I should have auditioned.”

In another TikTok, Lebron recreated one of Joe's creepy monologues while putting on Joe's signature disguise - a basic baseball cap.

Lebron has acknowledged the similarities, and he says he's been compared to other celebrities, too

Lebron has been open about being dubbed Badgley's doppelgänger, pointing out in another video that he's also been compared to actor James Franco and musician John Mayer.

"I don't see it," he jokingly wrote at the end, speaking about the similarities between him and the stars. He also offered to play Mayer if the musician ever has a biopic.

The actor also followed the popular "This is my family" TikTok trend where people share their "celebrity parents," which are two stars they resemble. In the clip, Lebron refers to Badgley as his mom and Mayer as his dad.

These TikTok videos are the perfect distraction for 'You' fans while they wait for season 3

caption Season three of "You" is on its way. source Netflix

Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that season three of the hit thriller series is in the works.

Fans don't know much about the new season yet, but perhaps Lebron's resemblance to Badgley could inspire writers to give Joe Goldberg a long-lost twin.

Read More: