6 of Penny Marshall’s most iconic movies, including ‘Big’ and ‘A League of Their Own’

Actress, director, and producer Penny Marshall died at the age of 75 on Monday.

INSIDER looks back at some of the most memorable movies Marshall made, including “Big” and “The Preacher’s Wife.”

If you’ve seen “Big,” you know Penny Marshall. The actress, director, and producer died at the age of 75.

Marshall may be known as half of sitcom duo “Laverne & Shirley,” but the Bronx native was also responsible for directing several of the most beloved movies of the late ’80s and early ’90s, including “A League of Their Own” and “Big,” which helped launch Tom Hanks’ career.

Throughout her directorial career, Marshall worked with stars who would become some of the biggest names in Hollywood today, ranging from Whoopi Goldberg to Denzel Washington. Keep reading to see which of your favorite movies Marshall brought to theaters.

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” was Marshall’s directorial debut and starred a young Whoopi Goldberg.

A year after an Oscar nomination for her performance in “The Color Purple,” Goldberg starred in Marshall’s first movie about a bank employee who gets caught up in an espionage ring.

The film led Goldberg to meet her second husband, cinematographer David Claessen, on set. The two were shortly married.

You can rent the movie to watch on Amazon, Apple, Vudu, and YouTube.

“Big” is not only a beloved movie, but it’s also Tom Hanks’ breakout role.

caption “Big” was released in 1988. source 20th Century Fox

“Big” became the first movie from a female director to gross more than $100 million at the domestic box office. Hanks earned a best actor Oscar nomination for his role as a young boy who wakes up one morning all grown up after making a wish to be “big.”

The movie made every child – and adult – want to visit FAO Schwarz to play “Chopsticks” on its Big Piano just like Hanks.

You can stream the movie on Hulu.

Her next movie, “Awakenings,” was nominated for three Oscars.

caption “Awakenings” was released in 1990 and was based on the Oliver Sacks’ memoir. source Columbia Pictures

The film, about catatonic patients receiving an experimental drug to awake them, starred Robert De Niro and Robin Williams and was nominated for best picture and best screenplay.

De Niro received a nod for best actor for his role as one of the revived patients.

You can rent the movie on Vudu, YouTube, and iTunes.

“A League of Their Own” plays all the time on TV and once again starred Tom Hanks.

caption Hanks played an enthusiastically ornery, but eventually caring coach to a women’s baseball team. source Columbia Pictures

The movie about two sisters who join the first female professional baseball league had an all-star cast, including Geena Davis, Madonna, and Rosie O’Donnell.

“A League of Their Own” gave us Madonna’s “This Used to Be My Playground,” which was nominated for best original song at the Golden Globes, and it became Marshall’s second movie to gross over $100 million domestically. It also gave us one of film’s best lines from Hanks: “There’s no crying in baseball!“

You can stream the movie on Crackle.

Marshall’s remake of “The Preacher’s Wife” was a sweet holiday film with Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington.

caption Whitney Houston sings several songs in “The Preacher’s Wife.” source Buena Vista Pictures

Washington plays an angel who comes down to Earth to help out Reverend Henry Biggs (Courtney B. Vance) and his wife Julia (Houston). The movie received mixed reviews, but the score was nominated for an Academy Award. It’s worth a watch to see Houston sing.

You can rent the movie on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, and Vudu.

“Riding in Cars With Boys” is the last movie Marshall directed starring Drew Barrymore.

caption “Riding in Cars With Boys” came out in 2001. source Columbia Pictures

The film was based on the book of the same name by Beverly Donofrio and stars Barrymore as she carries on as a single parent after failing to get into college.

You can stream the movie on Starz and rent it on Amazon.