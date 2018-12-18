Penny Marshall — the actress, writer, and director of films including ‘Big’ and ‘A League of Their Own’ — is dead at 75

- source
- Director and actress Penny Marshall has died at age 75.
- Marshall starred on the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” and directed iconic movies including “Big” and “A League of Their Own.”
- According to reports, she died in Los Angeles Monday night from complications from diabetes.
Penny Marshall has died at 75, individuals close to the legendary filmmaker and “Laverne & Shirley” actress confirmed to Variety and other news outlets. TMZ first reported her death Tuesday afternoon.
“Yes she did (die) … peacefully at her Hollywood Hills home,” Marshall’s publicist, Michelle Bega, told Variety. “She passed away from complications from diabetes.”
A statement to TMZ from Marshall’s family said, “Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall. Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family.”
Marshall was made famous by her role as Laverne DeFazio on the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” which aired on ABC from 1976-1983.
Marshall also broke new ground as a female director in an industry dominated by men. She directed iconic films including “Big” (1988) and “A League of Their Own” (1992). She began her career as a director on episodes of “Laverne & Shirley.”
Marshall was the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million, and she was only the second female director to have a film nominated for best picture at the Oscars for her 1990 film “Awakenings,” which starred Robin Williams and Robert De Niro.
