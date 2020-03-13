The Pentagon says it ‘wishes to reconsider’ the award to Microsoft of the $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract

source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

The Pentagon on Thursday in a court filing said it “wishes to reconsider” its decision to award the $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract to Microsoft.

Microsoft has yet to respond to a request for comment.

The Department of Defense on Thursday in a court filing said it “wishes to reconsider” its decision to award a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft.

Amazon Web Services, the other frontrunner for the contract, has alleged in a lawsuit that the JEDI award process was unfairly biased, and that Microsoft’s Azure cloud didn’t meet the technical requirements set forth by the Pentagon.

In the filing, the Department of Defense says that its decision to seek a reconsideration of the deal comes “in response to the other technical challenges presented by AWS.”

Microsoft has yet to respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing…