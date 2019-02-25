6 people and movies that don’t deserve their Oscar wins — sorry

caption I’m sure the Academy is patting themselves on the back over this win, thinking it did a good job. source Universal Pictures

Sunday’s 2019 Oscars took place Sunday at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre and some of the winners were unexpected.

“Green Book” and Olivia Colman are among the surprising winners of the night who left “Roma” and Glenn Close snubbed.

The 2019 Oscars were held Sunday in Los Angeles, California. And while most of the winners were spot on, including “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” for best animated picture and Regina King getting honored for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” some of the winners were a bit unexpected.

Glenn Close went home Oscar-less again despite being a frontrunner for best actress and controversial movie “Green Book” took home the biggest award of the night.

INSIDER rounded up the biggest upsets of the 2019 Oscars and who deserved the win instead.

There were so many better movie selections for best picture than “Green Book.”

caption Tony Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen) drives around Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) in “Green Book.” source Universal Pictures

Yes, critics and audiences alike enjoy “Green Book” for its easy-to-swallow, heartwarming narrative about race, but a lot of people weren’t happy with the win.

Why? Many have called the dramedy based on the real-life story of Tony Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen) who drives African-American pianist Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) on a concert tour a “white savior” movie. Critics have said “Green Book,” written and directed by white men, has problematic stereotypes.

In addition, Shirley’s family says the movie is full of inaccuracies.

“They decided to make him absurdly disconnected from black community and culture, though that was not true,” Yvonne Shirley, Shirley’s great niece, told The Hollywood Reporter.

If the Oscars wanted to celebrate race during Black History month, there were two other films about black culture, “Black Panther” and “BlacKkKlansman,” directed by black men, which could have won.

The expected best picture winner of the night was Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.” I think the Academy was afraid to let a Netflix movie win three of the biggest awards of the night – best director, best foreign language film, and best picture. It would’ve made for a historic moment. No movie has ever won the foreign language and best picture prize in one year.

Olivia Colman was great in “The Favourite,” but even she noted it was Glenn Close’s year to win leading actress.

caption Olivia Colman in “The Favourite.” source Fox Searchlight Pictures

Nothing against Colman, but how many more times will Glenn Close have a chance to win an Academy Award for leading actress? Poor Close even dressed up as an Oscar for the occasion in a heavy 42-pound custom gown.

When Colman took the stage to accept her award, she even appeared to feel like she stole the award from Close.

“Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for so long and this is not how I wanted it to be. And I think you’re amazing and I love you very much. I love you all,” said Colman.

I’m not sure what was so special about sound editing in “Bohemian Rhapsody” to win over “First Man” and “A Quiet Place.”

caption Gwilym Lee and Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” source Twentieth Century Fox

Sure, the music is fine in the Fox film, but sound is a major part of Damien Chazelle’s “First Man,” especially any time Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) is in close quarters.

You feel claustrophobic alongside him at both the start and end of the movie as you’re alongside him in the rocket plane that lands in the Mojave Desert at the film’s start and once again as he launches off in the Apollo 11 into space at the movie’s end.

Sound is literally is at the heart of “A Quiet Place.” If you saw John Krasinski’s thriller in theaters, the film made you acutely aware of any noise anyone in a theater made. You felt terrible if you bit into a piece of popcorn knowing that the lives of the main characters were at stake if they did something as simple as make a tiny sound. One wrong move and they could be snatched up and killed. Krasinski’s movie changed how we thought about sound in movies. Did “Bohemian Rhapsody”?

There were several awards “First Man” should have won, but best visual effects wasn’t the one.

caption Did the people who voted for “First Man” watch the movie? Most of this movie takes place on Earth… at home. source Universal Pictures

Most of “First Man” moves at a snail’s pace down on Earth as you’re waiting for the big scene for Armstrong to head to the moon. That scene looks great, but it has no where near the amount of visual effects as something like “Solo: A Star Wars Story” or “Avengers: Infinity War.” The latter of those movies was universally loved.

Can “Green Book” really have the best original screenplay if the story is being called out for being untruthful?

caption “Green Book” is co-written by Nick Vallelonga, the son of the film’s subject Tony Vallelonga. source Universal Pictures

Again, it’s tough to imagine “Green Book” deserved best original screenplay when members of Don Shirley’s family have said the movie is “full of lies.”

It would’ve been nice to see “First Reformed,” about a reverend (Ethan Hawke) troubled by his past, get some love. The film was snubbed in a lot of other categories, including best actor.

“Free Solo” was a safe people’s choice selection for best documentary.

caption The National Geographic documentary profiles a rock climber attempting a free solo climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. source National Geographic/Jimmy Chin

Alex Honnold’s climb is impressive to witness, but was it a more important subject than a film centered around Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “RBG”?

In reality, the prize should have gone to a movie that was somehow never even nominated, “”Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” The Mr. Rogers documentary was one of 15 finalists for the category, but failed to get the votes despite receiving a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.