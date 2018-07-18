People are roasting the new ‘Aquaman’ poster and comparing it to ‘Finding Nemo’

source Warner Bros.

The first poster for the upcoming “Aquaman” movie was released earlier this week.

People immediately began making fun of it online, and comparing it to “Finding Nemo.”

But some defended it by comparing it to another panned superhero movie poster for “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Images and details have slowly been rolling out for the upcoming “Aquaman” movie directed by James Wan that spins out of “Justice League.” Earlier this week, the first official poster was released and it’s less than amazing.

The poster features the title character, played by Jason Momoa, perched on a rock in the ocean with an army of sea creatures behind him, and the tagline reads: “Home is calling.”

People online immediately began trashing the poster, and many compared it to “Finding Nemo.” Warner Bros. and DC should have seen the roasting coming, though. Aquaman has always been an easy target and only hardcore comic book readers truly appreciate him. Now that Momoa and Wan are attached to his solo movie, though, hopefully he gets the respect he deserves.

That respect will just have to wait a little longer.

Below are some examples of people tearing into the poster online by comparing it to the Pixar classic, pointing out stock images used, and poking fun at the tagline:

i mean obviously the designer of the Aquaman poster is a millennial pic.twitter.com/igq0zuMCTC — Carrie Wittmer???????? (@carriesnotscary) July 18, 2018

BREAKING: Director James Wan has confirmed cameo appearances from Bruce the Shark, Marlin the Clownfish and Oscar from ‘SHARK TALE’ in ‘AQUAMAN.’ pic.twitter.com/ExbfJgpseI — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) July 16, 2018

Aquaman will be great but that poster is awful ???? shout-out to the flipped stock image great white shark pic.twitter.com/Qubt0Nu2mk — Stu (@Stu_FX) July 16, 2018

I felt bad for the uncredited sea creatures on the 'Aquaman' poster so I gave them names pic.twitter.com/rIzxBpL3SE — Cameron Williams (@MrCamW) July 17, 2018

Aquaman movie posters look great. pic.twitter.com/iwvffAXhSw — Yr Boi Dylhouse (@bigredrobot) July 16, 2018

the aquaman poster looks great pic.twitter.com/XnTMUn3pgM — joel (@10velociraptors) July 16, 2018

Can we take a break for a second and just talk about how bad the Aquaman poster is pic.twitter.com/4gts4OBsMo — The Nerdy (@nerdytribe) July 16, 2018

Can we talk about that sea turtle on the aquaman poster, the only herbivore featured? Like, swordfish, great white sharks, orcas, and…a sea turtle? “I’m here to kick ass and chew seagrass, and I’m all out of seagrass!” I hope his backstory is explained in the movie! pic.twitter.com/Km4oEsuj7s — Dr. David Shiffman (@WhySharksMatter) July 17, 2018

But there were also a handful of people defending the poster by comparing it to another that was made fun of quite a bit when it was released:

Did everyone trying to make fun of the aquaman poster forget this? pic.twitter.com/hOTSBGVSPz — maj???? (@ORIGlNALTRILOGY) July 18, 2018

Are ppl really complaining about the Aquaman poster when… pic.twitter.com/nn5BeuLkp3 — lady ???????? (@ladycyprus__) July 18, 2018

As bad as the Aquaman poster is, I still stand firm that this Spiderman Homecoming one is the worst out of any super hero movie pic.twitter.com/04WTK8Xe8l — uricksaladbar ???? (@uricksaladbar) July 18, 2018

I saw somebody say the other day that the Aquaman poster is the worst Comic Book film poster. Let me just remind you this exists ???? Of all the creative things you could do on a Spider-Man poster, this is the design that everyone said “Yes” to????????‍♂️???????? pic.twitter.com/8z7dp2YrOx — terrellegrahamreviews.com (@TerrelleGraham) July 18, 2018

“Aquaman” comes to theaters December 21.