People are praising Youth Minister Syed Saddiq for his calm reply to a now-deleted tweet from the Johor Crown Prince

Malaysia’s Youth and Sports minister, Syed Saddiq, took to Twitter to wish Tunku Temenggong Johor a happy birthday on Dec 25.
Christmas day was also the 31st birthday of Johor prince Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, the third of the Johor sultan’s six children.

But amid the birthday wishes pouring in, a post by Malaysia’s Youth and Sports minister Syed Saddiq was publicly singled out by Tunku Idris’ eldest brother, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, for “sucking up” to the royal.

In a now-deleted tweet, Tunku Ismail retweeted Saddiq’s birthday wish, with the caption: “Please… do what you want. Just leave my family alone and save your sucking up for other people.”

Saddiq responded to the tweet with another post, saying his prayers would always be with the royal family.

Netizens commented on the exchange, with many commending Saddiq for his gracious reply to Tunku Ismail.

On Thursday (Dec 27), Tunku Ismail posted a photo of his Christmas trip to a children’s home, with the caption: “It’s amazing how good things like this don’t make the news. But a sarcastic remark does.”

It is believed he is referencing his now-deleted tweet.

