People are praising Youth Minister Syed Saddiq for his calm reply to a now-deleted tweet from the Johor Crown Prince

Malaysia’s Youth and Sports minister, Syed Saddiq, took to Twitter to wish Tunku Temenggong Johor a happy birthday on Dec 25. Facebook/Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

Christmas day was also the 31st birthday of Johor prince Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, the third of the Johor sultan’s six children.

Happy Birthday to HH Tunku Idris Iskandar Al- Haj Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Tunku Temanggong of Johor. pic.twitter.com/GTJIMhq80U — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) December 24, 2018

But amid the birthday wishes pouring in, a post by Malaysia’s Youth and Sports minister Syed Saddiq was publicly singled out by Tunku Idris’ eldest brother, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, for “sucking up” to the royal.

Happy Birthday Tunku Idris. Patik will always pray for Tunku and Tunku family’s wellbeing. Keep on inspiring! — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) December 25, 2018

In a now-deleted tweet, Tunku Ismail retweeted Saddiq’s birthday wish, with the caption: “Please… do what you want. Just leave my family alone and save your sucking up for other people.”

Saddiq responded to the tweet with another post, saying his prayers would always be with the royal family.

My prayers will always be with Tunku & family. https://t.co/NfnSOqDUIx — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) December 26, 2018

Netizens commented on the exchange, with many commending Saddiq for his gracious reply to Tunku Ismail.

I love this. What Syed Saddiq really saying is – never argue with dumb people and don’t bring yourself down to their level. It’s also very upsetting to see a so called ‘Crown Prince of Johor’ who will one day rule a big state in Msia to act this way. Very, very, upsetting. https://t.co/OqavdiRX54 — NanaAzmi (@nrqsstna) December 26, 2018

Good reply. This series of tweets show that money can’t buy class. — E. Zat (@DoubleeZat) December 26, 2018

You are younger but I think you are way more matured and wiser. Good for you, people can see your level the way you tweet. — Rezse (@RezseShah) December 26, 2018

On Thursday (Dec 27), Tunku Ismail posted a photo of his Christmas trip to a children’s home, with the caption: “It’s amazing how good things like this don’t make the news. But a sarcastic remark does.”

It is believed he is referencing his now-deleted tweet.

Last but not least. Its amazing how good things like this doesnt make the news. But a sarcastic remark does. pic.twitter.com/ho5b9Hcf5J — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) December 26, 2018

