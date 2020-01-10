People are repurposing their Christmas trees for Valentine’s Day

caption Valentine’s Day trees are the latest decor trend. source Jennifer Houghton/Turtle Creek Lane

Valentine’s Day lovers are getting creative with heart-themed decor this year by repurposing their Christmas trees for the holiday.

They’re using red garland, candy-heart ornaments, and even pink trees to create elaborate displays in Cupid’s honor.

You can snag your own pink tree from Treetopia if you want to get in on the new Valentine’s Day trend.

The holiday season is over, but that isn’t stopping people from finding a use for their Christmas trees.

caption The tree uses a bow as a topper. source Carla Mae

Avid Valentine’s Day lovers are redecorating their artificial Christmas trees in honor of Cupid.

People are decorating their trees with pink and white ornaments, as well as symbols from the holiday, like hearts and roses.

caption Pink ornaments are common on Valentine’s trees. source Amy and Jared

One Valentine’s Day fan used pink, fluffy ornaments that look like cotton candy to bring the spirit of the holiday to her tree.

It turns out, there is a myriad of ways Christmas trees can be transformed for the holiday.

caption You don’t have to use pink on a Valentine’s tree. source Katina Miller

This Valentine’s Day fan kept her decor more simple, using white hearts and an abundance of twinkly lights.

This tree uses the candy aspect of Valentine’s Day for inspiration.

caption “Xo Xo” ornaments are scattered throughout the tree. source Jennifer Houghton/Turtle Creek Lane

Ornaments that look like candy hearts cover the tree, and the topper looks like it’s made of lollipops.

Some Valentine’s Day lovers are going all out by using pink artificial trees to embody the spirit of the holiday.

caption The tree itself is pink. source Jennifer Houghton/Turtle Creek Lane

This lover of love paired her pink tree with an abundance of rose decor.

Red garland complemented this pink tree.

caption The tree also features roses. source Vanessa

The arrow-heart tree topper is the perfect touch.

A Valentine’s Day enthusiast paired her pink tree with love-themed ornaments and a giant heart topper.

caption The tree is covered in hearts. source Dawn Lopez/Cutefetti

The pink bows make the tree look romantic and whimsical.

If you want to get in on the Valentine’s Day tree trend, you can buy an artificial pink tree from Treetopia.

caption You can buy a pink Christmas tree from Treetopia. source Treetopia

You can get a tree starting at $99.99 here.