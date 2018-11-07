People are trying to blame Beyoncé and Taylor Swift for Beto O’Rourke and Phil Bredesen’s losses — and fans absolutely are not having it

caption They both endorsed candidates in the states where they are registered to vote. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Brad Barket/Getty Images for TIDAL

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift both endorsed high-profile Democratic candidates.

In Tennessee, Taylor Swift, who has previously been notably apolitical, endorsed Phil Bredesen.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé endorsed Beto O’Rourke who ran for Senate in Texas.

Both candidates lost their respective races, and the megastars were blamed.

But their fans were quick to point out that blaming female celebrities for political losses is actually inherently sexist and problematic.

Just after she wrapped the US leg of the “Reputation” stadium tour in October, Swift took to Instagram to share her political leanings, which she had not previously disclosed. In a lengthy Instagram post, Swift endorsed former Tennessee governor Phil Bredesen for senate and Rep. Jim Cooper.

In the same post, she condemned Marsha Blackburn, one of the most conservative members of the House, who was running against Bredesen.

“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn,” said Swift, who is registered to vote in Tennessee. “Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry.”

Of course, Swift wasn’t the only celebrity to endorse a candidate running for office.

On Tuesday, Beyoncé also endorsed a high-profile candidate. In a series of Instagram posts, the singer endorsed Beto O’Rourke, who was running for senate, in her home state of Texas.

“I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right,” she captioned a boomerang post. “We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day!”

Her caption continued: “Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere.”

Of course, Swift and Beyoncé weren’t the only celebrities to speak out ahead of the election. Oprah endorsed and knocked on doors for Georiga gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. And Rihanna, who has sent Donald Trump a cease and desist after he refused to stop playing her music at his rallies, endorsed Democrat Andrew Gillum for governor in Florida.

The high-profile candidates that both women endorsed lost their respective races.

On Tuesday night, both Bredesen and O’Rourke lost their respective races.

In Tennessee, Blackburn, who has opposed same-sex marriage, argued to defund Planned Parenthood, and is conservative on issues like gun control and immigration, will represent Tennessee in the Senate.

Cooper, who was running for re-election in Tennessee’s 5th congressional district, did win his race, however.

Meanwhile, in Texas, O’Rourke lost to Ted Cruz. Had he won, O’Rourke would have become the first Democrat elected statewide in Texas in nearly a quarter century.

Some pundits immediately took to social media to blame Swift and Beyoncé for the race results, claiming that their endorsements actually had a negative impact on their candidate’s ability to win.

But fans were quick to point those remarks were sexist.

As the polls closed and results became apparent, people began to blame Swift and Beyoncé for the evening’s results – despite the fact that both Bredesen and O’Rourke faced uphill battles to victory in Republican-heavy states.

Tweets directed at Swift seemed to reduce the singer to the men in her life, joking that Bredesen was just more fodder for her next album, and comparing Bredesen to other men in her life. The story reinforces the trope that a woman can be reduced and distilled into her relationships with men.

Taylor Swift when reporters ask how she’s feels about Phil Bredeson losing pic.twitter.com/UqrmNgr6J9 — not my values???? (@stainedsnake) November 7, 2018

Taylor Swift’s next ballad will be about a guy named Phil who let her down. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 7, 2018

Tennessee called For Marsha Blackburn. Cheer up Phil Bredesen. You lasted longer in Taylor Swift’s life than most men. #electionday — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) November 7, 2018

Hi @taylorswift13! Are you going to congratulate Marsha Blackburn on shattering the glass ceiling and becoming the First Female Senator from Tennessee? — Jack Posobiec ???????? (@JackPosobiec) November 7, 2018

Meanwhile, comments directed at Beyoncé said that the singer hadn’t done enough to support O’Rourke.

Beyoncé had all month, week, hell all day to back Beto in her home state. Here she comes in the 11th hour. Madam go sit down please #FakeHustle #ElectionDay — KingMufasah (@KingMufasah) November 7, 2018

I don’t want to blame Beyoncé but I’m mad right now and I need to take out my anger on someone so today Beyonce is the blame nobody tell me nothing ???????? — Jocelinexo (@JocelineAn) November 7, 2018

Every media outlet in the country told us Beto could win. And then, at the last minute Beyonce endorsed him. Beto lost. I think we know who to blame. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 7, 2018

I blame Beyonce for not endorsing Beto earlier. https://t.co/8HjPWMnUpr — Poloy (@eLYolop) November 7, 2018

But fans were quick to point out that blaming women for the political leanings of entire states is sexist and problematic.

The tendency to blame celebrities for political wins or losses, speaks to our general cultural confusion over how a celebrity is supposed to wield their power. While it’s certainly a meaninful gesture for celebrities of this magnitude to use their enormous platforms to encourage people to vote, it is not their responsibility, nor is it a requirement of fame. Saying that two women – and a woman of color, especially – didn’t do enough to help two men win an election is steeped in misogyny and racism, as the singers’ fans noted.

Everyone: TAYLOR SWIFT NEEDS TO SPEAK UP ABOUT POLITICS!!

Taylor: okay, I endorse Phil Bredesen

*Bredesen loses*

Everyone: HAHAHAHA TAYLOR SWIFT YOU THOUGHT YOU COULD MAKE CHANGE! WHAT A JOKE!

Literally this woman tries so hard please just give her a break — Sydney Hamilton (@sydbeean) November 7, 2018

"I don't mean to imply that Beyonce is responsible for Beto losing, but what if she'd shown her support earlier despite being a Democrat from Texas and made more tangible efforts to get folks voting than having voter registration booths at her concerts." ???? — voregeoise (she/they) (@stichomancery) November 7, 2018

Others: Why didn’t Beyoncé endorse Beto sooner? Me: Why did your white fam vote for Cruz? Like I’m not even Hive but stfu acting like Beyoncé hasn’t been out here making her political leanings known. Black women voted for Beto. Look to your own communities — Lady Princess Zelda’s Side Piece (@WeekesPrincess) November 7, 2018

Beyoncé cant be held responsible for Beto losing. Funny you'll bash her and say "she could of done" when Taylor came out weeks ago and her candidate lost too. Celebrities arent the problem your unchecked right wing racist relatives are. @ somebody else. — Bargain Bin (vote them out Nov. 6th)Witch™ (@bolinthomas) November 7, 2018

Of course I woke up to people blaming Beyoncé for Beto not winning. People claim she’s overrated and not all that but expect the world from her — chlo (@chlolongg) November 7, 2018

okay I don’t want anyone coming at me for saying I’m making this all about taylor but like I’m so proud of her for finally being vocal about politics and really pushing everyone to educate themselves and being so passionate about this election I love you so much @taylorswift13 — beto for president 2020 (@bigrepupizzas) November 7, 2018

"Taylor Swift has no impact". Phil Bredesen lost to Marsh Blackburn by 10.8% (so far). In 2014 the republicans won the seat by 30.1%. Taylor Swift surged young voting. This year around 98k young people voted early. In 2014 only 12.8k young people voted. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/IWKkU8e7aS — Jerry (@JerryToThisTay) November 7, 2018

it’s not Beyoncé’s fault Beto lost, we know who she voted for. if you wanna blame someone, blame white people who continue to vote for republicans bc they don’t care about the lives they’re putting at stake by voting for bigots. https://t.co/XsBzBPhbdZ — nañi (@pettyblackgirI) November 7, 2018

For every white person desperate to get their hot take fix for the night, why don't you take a look at who is to blame for Beto losing. Hint: It's not black women! pic.twitter.com/35bOv8vNEF — jon (@prasejeebus) November 7, 2018

Of course celebrity endorsements carry weight – both positive and negative – but they’re certainly not guarantees of victory.

And while both Bredesen and O’Rourke were major losses for the Democratic party, Democrats still managed to flip the House of Representatives on Tuesday night.

