People are urging boycotts of Amazon on one of its biggest days of sales

caption People protesting Amazon’s HQ2 plans in New York in 2018. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Hundreds of people on social media are advocating boycotts of Amazon during Prime Day.

These people are urging consumers not to shop Prime Day deals and to show solidarity with the thousands of workers who plan to protest for better pay and improved working conditions over the next two days.

with the thousands of workers who plan to protest for better pay and improved working conditions over the next two days. Amazon’s warehouse working conditions have come under increased scrutiny in recent years as employees race to meet the company’s promises for speedy shipping.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Amazon Prime Day is underway, and the company’s critics are out in full force.

Hundreds of people on social media are saying they are boycotting the company and urging others to do the same to show solidarity with the thousands of workers expected to strike across the US and Europe over the next two days. These workers are seeking better pay and improved working conditions.

Read more: Thousands of Amazon workers across Europe and the US are striking and protesting on Prime Day

For some consumers, Amazon has increasingly become a symbol of everything that is wrong with big corporations in the US – an image that has historically been associated with Walmart. This has intensified in recent years as Amazon has grown and spread its influence into new areas of business.

Happy boycott @amazon day!!! Workers are on strike internationally today and tomorrow as these are Amazon prime days. Don't order from the website. — Sarah Jama (@SarahJama_) July 15, 2019

Hey don't forget to boycott amazon prime day till they learn to treat employees with respect! — don't awoo???????????? (@ginchokeme) July 15, 2019

Reminder: support today's #Amazonstrike & boycott #PrimeDayAmazon in support of workers' rights (& not support a company that sells tech to ICE!). Instead, go support local businesses! Get what you need directly from the producer! Read up on Amazon & learn why we must do better! — Winn Periyasamy ???? (@WPeriyasamy) July 15, 2019

A bit pissed off with the amount of Prime Day coverage I've been seeing. So just a reminder to BOYCOTT AMAZON and their services over the next 2 days to show solidarity to the striking workers!! — Stewt ???? (@untemperedlink) July 15, 2019

The backlash is mainly centered on workers’ rights. Amazon has come under increased scrutiny for the working conditions at its warehouses as employees race to meet the e-commerce giant’s promises for speedy shipping, especially during the holidays and other busy shopping periods.

But despite calls for boycotts over Black Friday and Prime Day in 2018, Amazon this year has extended its Prime Day shopping extravaganza to two days for the first time.

“By doubling Prime Day’s duration and halving the delivery time, the company is testing hundreds of thousands of workers’ physical limits as though they were trained triathletes,” Stuart Appelbaum, the president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which is involved in the European strikes, said in a statement to the press on Monday.

In a statement emailed to Business Insider on Monday, an Amazon representative said that the unions leading the protests in Europe were “conjuring misinformation” and that Amazon offered “industry-leading pay, benefits, and a safe workplace.”