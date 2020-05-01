People are boycotting Costco for requiring shoppers to wear masks in stores — and it reveals the frightening misconceptions that still exist about the pandemic

caption Shoppers outside a Costco in Hawaii on March 5. source Duane Tanouye / Reuters

Starting May 4, Costco shoppers will be required to wear face coverings in stores.

After the announcement of the new policy, angry Costco shoppers voiced their frustrations on social media, some calling for a boycott of the warehouse chain.

Some view the policy as an annoyance, saying that masks are not proven to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The CDC recommends that people wear face coverings in public settings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We know some members may find this inconvenient or objectionable, but under the circumstances we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Costco CEO Craig Jelinek wrote in a public message on the company’s website.

“Adios #Costco! Won’t be renewing my membership!” a Twitter user said on Tuesday in response to the new policy. “I REFUSE to mask up for the low IQ mob that’s falling for the propaganda, not to mention the health risks by restricting oxygen!”

Adios #Costco! Won’t be renewing my membership! I REFUSE to mask up for the low IQ mob that’s falling for the propaganda, not to mention the health risks by restricting oxygen! ????????‍♀️ ???? Costco’s nationwide mask requirement violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) pic.twitter.com/MIuzjeSoUK — Talia (@talialikeitis) April 28, 2020

The user was one of many who expressed frustration on social media over Costco’s new policy. Some called for a boycott of the warehouse chain, and many took issue with the policy because it promotes a safety measure that they view as ineffective and an infringement of their rights.

The policy, which is effective May 4 in all Costco stores, says “all Costco members and guests must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times while at Costco” and excludes children under 2 years old and people whose medical conditions do not allow for them to wear such coverings.

In response to a request for comment, a Costco spokesperson directed Business Insider to a public message on the company’s website from CEO Craig Jelinek.

“We know some members may find this inconvenient or objectionable, but under the circumstances we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Jelinek wrote. “This is not simply a matter of personal choice; a face covering protects not just the wearer, but others too.”

Costco’s new policy is in-line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, which advise that people wear face coverings in public settings to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But angry shoppers still expressed their frustrations with the new policy.

Some shoppers said the policy was ineffective, while others suggested it was fearmongering.

Why is Costco mandating masks? Has anyone told them cloth masks are 0% effective against viruses?!! Americans are obsessed with a false sense of security pic.twitter.com/y6EHRsgiRg — Jessie Ree (@greekgoddess232) April 29, 2020

@costco I was going to renew my Costco Membership, over 25 years a member, and I will NOT be doing it per your tyrannical mask wearing policy. Stop the FEAR MONGERING! Give me a CHOICE to wear/or not wear. #BoycottCostco — ???????? Ute Deplorable???????? (@sshale85) April 28, 2020

And some people seemed to take issue with being told what to do.

#cancelcostco #boycottcostco A 21 year Costco member. Don’t tell me what I have to do. Chatted with Costco customer service who confirmed you cannot enter the store as of May 4th without mask. Will be denied entry! — Kathryn Natale (@K_S_Christmas) April 29, 2020

PSA ???? if your business makes me wear a mask your business will not get my #money#Costco #bigcorporate — ????Tina H???????? (@TinaBug23) April 30, 2020

As of May 4th I will no longer be shopping at #Costco you can not force me to wear a mask. My face my choice! — john soden (@Joja77) April 28, 2020

Other people called for a boycott of the chain.

Costco is now requiring the wearing of masks. Boycott Costco. — Sue Yost (@syost41) May 1, 2020

#boycottcostco – I Will be getting a refund for the remainder of my Costco membership. I suggest everyone do the same. Know your constitutional rights! — chuck lorre fan (@chucklorrefans) April 30, 2020

Despite the backlash, there were some people who expressed their support for the new policy.

I applaud COSTCO for requiring customers to wear masks in their stores. This protects their workers and protects the other customers. — ???? Rocky Mountain Views ???? (@RockyMountViews) April 29, 2020

And some tweets seemed to poke fun at the people boycotting the chain.