A couple brought their 1,600-pound steer to Petco to test the ‘all leashed pets are welcome’ policy, and you should really see this big boy

source Shelly Lumpkin

Petco has a policy: “All leashed pets are welcome.”

A couple in Texas decided to test that policy and brought a 1,600-pound steer to their local store.

It actually went well!

Yes, there’s video.

If you didn’t know, Petco has a policy. It states: “all leashed pets are welcome.”

Recently, a Texas couple decided to put that policy to the test and brought a 1,600-pound steer into the Atascocita, Texas, pet store. Yes, that bovine was quite large.

“We decided to take a chance and call Petco’s bluff on the ‘all leashed pets are welcome’ policy,” the steer’s owner Vincent Browning wrote on Facebook.

That handsome steer is Oliver, a 14-year-old Ankole-Watusi. The average Watusi, known for their large horns, weighs just over 1,000 pounds. By those measures, Oliver is just above average.

caption Have you ever seen a steer on a leash? source Shelly Lumpkin

But when Browning and his fiancée Shelley Lumpkin guided Oliver through Petco’s sliding doors, they were pleasantly surprised. Everyone was happy to see the steer.

“The awesome crew at Petco – Atascocita did not disappoint!” Browning wrote. “They welcomed Oliver the African Watusi with open arms. The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us.”

Read more: Somehow, some way, residents of a New Jersey town are trying to ban barking dogs

As Oliver entered the store on a leash, of course, a voice could be heard repeatedly saying “Easy, easy.” He is beauty, he is grace.

Lumpkin told USA Today they brought Oliver to the store on a whim when they were driving home from an event. She said it was actually a Petco employee’s idea to have him stop by.

“People couldn’t believe it,” Lumpkin said. “The whole staff there was really nice about it and excited.”

The couple, who are regulars at the store, have been toying with the idea for some time.

caption A good boy! source Shelley Lumpkin

“At a recent visit, they mentioned Oliver and that they’d like to bring him in one day,” Petco Associate Chrystal Armour told the Houston Chronicle. “I said we’d love to meet him and that he could come in any time, as long as he’s domesticated and on a leash.”

Ask and ye shall receive.