A Texas family says 911 was called over their hyper-realistic Christmas decorations

People called 911 over the way a family in Austin, Texas, decorated their home for Christmas.

The Heerlein family decorated their house like a scene out of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

But people thought the mannequin who appears to be hanging off their roof was a real person.

The family has had to put up sign warning passersby that the display is fake.

It’s all for a neighborhood contest.

A family in Austin, Texas, paid tribute to a classic movie with their home’s hyper-realistic holiday decorations this year – and they might have been a little too convincing. According to reports, emergency services were called out of concern over the decorations.

As an entry to a neighborhood contest, the Heerlein family recreated a scene from”National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” in which the character Clark Griswold attempts to hang string lights on the outside of his home, falls off the roof, and has to hang on to the siding.

But, evidently, some thought the Heerleins’ mannequin was a little too lifelike.

Speaking to Good Morning America, the Heerleins said that at least one person, Alfred Norwood Jr, stopped and tried to help the fake Clark down, thinking he was a real person. Norwood, a veteran, even called 911 for help, per a recording on the family’s home security camera.

However, Norwood, eventually figured out that it was just a holiday display, after all.

The Heerleins told GMA that they were touched that a stranger went out of his way to help. They gave him a gift card to show their appreciation, per Fox-affiliated WITI.

But they also don’t want anyone to go that trouble again over their display.

Now, at the bottom of the ladder, the family has posted a sign that warns that the imperiled man is not real, and that he’s been put up for a contest.

