People are canceling their Amazon Prime memberships to support the worker protests — here’s how to cancel yours

caption A worker collecting orders at an Amazon’s fulfillment center. source REUTERS/Phil Noble

Amazon shoppers say they’re canceling their Prime memberships on Prime Day to show support for Amazon workers protesting working conditions at the tech giant.

Thousands of Amazon workers in the US and Germany are striking, and protests in the UK, Spain, and Poland are planned within the 48 hours of Prime Day.

You can’t cancel your Amazon Prime membership in one click; there are four steps to follow.

Some online shoppers say they’re canceling their Prime memberships in support of Amazon worker strikes and protests happening around the world on Prime Day, which kicked off on Monday.

Thousands of Amazon workers in the US and Germany are striking amid the 48-hour deals event, and protests in the UK, Spain, and Poland are planned on Monday and Tuesday.

Orhan Akman, the federal secretary of the German union Verdi, told Business Insider in a statement that Amazon warehouse workers were “deprived of a living wage.”

Stuart Appelbaum, the president of the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union, mentioned the extended deals window and Amazon’s recent commitment to one-day shipping for Prime orders.

“By doubling Prime Day’s duration and halving the delivery time, the company is testing hundreds of thousands of workers’ physical limits as though they were trained triathletes,” Appelbaum told Business Insider.

An Amazon representative pushed back on these claims in a statement to Business Insider, saying: “These groups are conjuring misinformation to work in their favor, when in fact we already offer the things they purport to be their cause – industry-leading pay, benefits, and a safe workplace for our employees.”

People on Twitter urged shoppers to not only boycott Amazon on Prime Day but cancel their Prime memberships as the ultimate show of solidarity to warehouse workers and delivery workers.

I've been meaning to cancel my Prime membership for a while. I just cancelled it right now, to send an even strong message that I don't want to do business with companies that treat warehouse & delivery workers the way Amazon does. Bubye Amazon Prime! — Jen Simmons (@jensimmons) July 15, 2019

Some on social media said workers were protesting Amazon’s “appalling working conditions” and called the company “a scourge on workers all over the world.”

Should have done this ages ago. #PrimeDay when Amazon workers are going on strike to protest appalling working conditions seems as good a time as any to cancel @amazon Prime. @amazonprimenow #AmazonStrike #Amazon pic.twitter.com/lSo6VRILJd — A. Guillaume (@alm_guillaume) July 15, 2019

Y’all cancel y’all amazon prime memberships yet? For those of us who can afford to do it, please do. @amazon is a scourge on workers all over the world. pic.twitter.com/IN3aPOG7Mv — litigiously speaking, (@nisadang) July 14, 2019

Others voiced opposition to Amazon’s cooperation with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

You have workers striking for better working conditions and migrants protesting @amazon ‘s ICE contracts. Least you can do is cancel your Amazon Prime on #PrimeDay. https://t.co/A3qUIgNbtH — Irma Corado (@irmacorado_) July 15, 2019

Publications covering Prime Day deals have been the target of backlash from readers who say the coverage is tone-deaf to the strikes and worker-conditions protests.

The workers are striking, don't be a scab — Eilidh (@bramble__jam) July 15, 2019

Canceling your Prime membership takes more than one click.

