People are ‘declassifying’ photos of their pets after Trump released a picture of the dog that took down an ISIS leader

By
Gabbi Shaw
The very good boy in question.

Twitter/@realDonaldTrump

Details are starting to emerge about the operation to take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but none has captivated the internet as much as the “wonderful dog” that took part in the raid.

On Monday, President Donald Trump shared a declassified photo of the dog – “name not declassified” – and wrote that he did “such a GREAT JOB” on the mission.

The thought of a dog needing his identity to be kept a secret led to a viral moment on Twitter, naturally. CNN reporter David Wright tweeted “everyone declassify pics of your dogs,” and the internet did not disappoint.

Some people chose to fully expose their pups on the web – some even with their names.

Others respected their dogs’ right to privacy and kindly disguised their identities.

The military working dog that helped in the raid suffered minor injuries but has returned to duty following treatment – and likely a belly rub or two.