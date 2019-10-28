People are ‘declassifying’ photos of their pets after Trump released a picture of the dog that took down an ISIS leader

caption The very good boy in question. source Twitter/@realDonaldTrump

A tweet from CNN reporter David Wright asking people to “declassify” their dogs is causing everyone to share photos of their pets online.

This comes after President Donald Trump shared a photo of the military dog that helped in the operation to take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

While the photo was released publicly, the dog’s name has still not been confirmed.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Details are starting to emerge about the operation to take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but none has captivated the internet as much as the “wonderful dog” that took part in the raid.

On Monday, President Donald Trump shared a declassified photo of the dog – “name not declassified” – and wrote that he did “such a GREAT JOB” on the mission.

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

The thought of a dog needing his identity to be kept a secret led to a viral moment on Twitter, naturally. CNN reporter David Wright tweeted “everyone declassify pics of your dogs,” and the internet did not disappoint.

Some people chose to fully expose their pups on the web – some even with their names.

I have declassified this picture of my dog. pic.twitter.com/8AQRxgE5jE — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) October 28, 2019

Winston and Eddie DECLASSIFIED. pic.twitter.com/kGYrcT5SAU — Michael Alexander CD ????????⚓️ (ret’d) (@trimikecanada) October 28, 2019

Others respected their dogs’ right to privacy and kindly disguised their identities.

[REDACTED] would not consent to a complete declassification of her image. pic.twitter.com/4WQvdj7G5B — ???????????????? ????????????™ (@JWH1895) October 28, 2019

Here is {redacted}, alongside his captured targets pic.twitter.com/zMOCgQuN18 — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) October 28, 2019

The military working dog that helped in the raid suffered minor injuries but has returned to duty following treatment – and likely a belly rub or two.