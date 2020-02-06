At least 138 migrants deported to El Salvador have been killed since 2013

caption A police officer detains a woman on suspicion of collaborating with the 18th street gang during a “Safe House” operation at the Concepcion neighbourhood in San Salvador, July 2, 2015. source REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Human Rights Watch found that at least 138 people deported by the US to El Salvador were killed upon their return since 2013.

Another 70 people were sexually abused, assaulted or tortured, the report said.

The group called on the Trump administration to allow broader protections to those seeking asylum in the US.

HRW produced a 117-page report detailing their findings.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

At least 138 people have been killed, and 70 more harmed or tortured, after the US government deported them to El Salvador, according to a recently released report by Human Rights Watch.

The organization combed through press reports, court files and conducted interviews in an effort to monitor what happens to deportees once they return to El Salvador, a feat that no government or agency had previously done, Human Rights Watch said.

“This report begins to fill that gap,” the report says. “It shows that, as asylum and immigration policies tighten in the United States and dire security problems continue in El Salvador, the US is repeatedly violating its obligations to protect Salvadorans from return to serious risk of harm.”

There are more than 1.2 million Salvadorans living in the United States who are not US citizens and just under one-quarter of them are lawful permanent residents.

While other Central American countries have asylum recognition rates as high as 75 percent, in recent years, the US recognized less than 20 percent of Salvadorans as qualifying for asylum. Between 2014 and 2018, the US along with Mexico has deported about 213,000 Salvadorans to a country that has been rife with gang violence.

In many cases, there was a “clear link” between why the group of nearly 200 deportees left El Salvador and how they were injured or killed upon their return, the report said.

In 2010, for example, a 17-year-old identified in the report as Javier B. fled gang recruitment and headed for the US, where his mother had already moved. The teenager was denied asylum and deported in March 2017. He was killed four months later while living with his grandmother, according to Human Rights Watch.

“That’s actually where they [the gang, MS-13 (or Mara Salvatrucha-13)] killed him,” his mother said, according to the report. “It’s terrible. They got him from the house at 11:00 a.m.”

In 2014, a 20-year-old woman fled abuse by the father of her 4-year-old daughter and faced repeated harassment by a gang member. US authorities took the woman, identified as Angelina, into custody and deported her that same year. When she arrived home, the abuse by the gang member continued, the report says.

“[He] came inside and forced me to have sex with him for the first time. He took out his gun,” the report quoted Angelina. “He told me he was going to kill my father and my daughter if I reported the [original and three subsequent] rapes, because I was his woman.’ [He] hit me and told me that he wanted me all to himself.”

Another woman identified as Adriana J., who worked for the Salvadoran police, fled to the United States after being threatened by gangs. She was denied asylum after her credible fear interview, an expedited screening process whereby the seeker proves they face persecution if deported. Adriana was sent back to El Salvador where she was shot and killed by gang members, according to the report.

After taking office, President Donald Trump continued to rail against the Salvadoran gang, MS 13 – as he’d done on the campaign trail – in defense of his administration’s increasingly rigid immigration policies at the southern border.

Months after his first State of the Union address, where he touted the removal of illegal immigrant gang members, the president tweeted, “The weak illegal immigration policies of the Obama [administration] allowed bad MS 13 gangs to form in cities across U.S. We are removing them fast!”

In 2018, Trump called on Congress “to finally close the deadly loopholes that have allowed MS-13, and other criminals, to break into our country.”

After releasing the 117-page report, which had been compiled over 18 months, Human Rights Watch called on the US government to offer broader protections to asylum seekers.

International law prohibits the US from returning migrants to a country where they face serious risks to their lives or safety, according to the report. But immigration officers have the authority to exercise prosecutorial discretion when handling a deportation case.

The Human Rights Watch acknowledged that the US government is not solely responsible for the harm these migrants faced, putting blame as well on Salvadoran gangs and Salvadoran authorities who harm deportees or fail to protect them. Still, the group argued, the US can take into account the risk of harm that immigrants face upon their return to El Salvador before ordering deportation.

“US authorities have knowingly put Salvadorans in harm’s way by sending them to face murder and attacks on their safety,” said Alison Parker, managing director of the US Program at Human Rights Watch and co-author of the report. “Salvadorans are facing murder, rape, and other violence after deportation in shockingly high numbers, while the US government narrows Salvadorans’ access to asylum and turns a blind eye to the deadly results of its callous policies.”