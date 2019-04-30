People in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia order 3 cups of bubble tea per month, GrabFood says

Caption goes here Lianhe Zaobao

Tuesday (April 30) might be National Bubble Tea Day – but you can be sure that lovers of the addictive drink are indulging way, way more than just once a year.

Data shared with Business Insider from GrabFood – the food delivery arm of Southeast Asian (SEA) unicorn Grab – revealed that last year, people in the region ordered bubble tea once a week on average.

GrabFood users in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia ordered an average of three cups of bubble tea per month, while users in Thailand ordered double that: six cups a month.

While it did not provide specific figures on the total number of cups of bubble tea ordered, Grab said that the orders for bubble tea last year increased 30 times in the SEA region.

Indonesia saw the highest growth in bubble tea demand, with the number of orders jumping 85 times between January and December 2018.

For Singapore and Malaysia, the number of orders jumped seven times and 2.5 times between May 2018 (when GrabFood entered the market) and December 2018.

The most popular time to order the drink was during lunch (12pm to 2pm), Grab said.

The next most popular timeslot was between 3pm and 4pm.

The GrabFood app, which has been downloaded over 144 million times in SEA, also saw the number of users who ordered bubble tea grow 1,200 times over the past year.

The number of users who ordered bubble tea began spiking in August 2018.

In response, the number of bubble tea outlets on the platform has also doubled to 4,000. The company currently lists outlets from 1,500 bubble tea brands across the region.

