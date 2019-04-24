All the celebrities who have been on the cover of People’s Beautiful Issue

Jennifer Garner is on the cover of People magazine’s 2019 Beautiful Issue.

Since 1990, the publication has included major stars, like Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, and Lupita Nyong’o on the cover.

Three male actors (Mel Gibson, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tom Cruise) have also been named cover stars n the part.

Since 1990, People magazine has selected more than 20 celebrities to grace the cover of their Beautiful Issue.

Although a majority of the cover stars have been females, a few males (like Leonardo DiCaprio) have also been selected. Some actors, like Julia Roberts and Michelle Pfeiffer, have been given the title more than once.

Jennifer Garner was just named People’s most beautiful person for the 2019 issue. Here’s a look back at all the stars who have appeared on the cover.

In 1990, Michelle Pfeiffer was the first star to appear on the cover of the Beautiful Issue.

That year, she starred alongside Sean Connery in the drama movie “The Russia House” and got a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in it.

The following year, Julia Roberts graced the cover.

In 1991, Roberts won her second Golden Globe thanks to her starring role in “Pretty Woman.” That part also earned her an Oscar nomination.

Jodie Foster was selected in 1992, the same year she won an Academy Award for her role in “Silence of the Lambs.”

By the ’90s Foster was already a seasoned actress with roles in major movies like “The Accused” and “Freaky Friday.”

Model Cindy Crawford was on the 1993 cover.

This was around the same time that Crawford released a fitness video called “Cindy Crawford: The Next Challenge Workout.”

“When Harry Met Sally” star Meg Ryan was chosen for the 1994 issue.

In 1994, Ryan co-starred in the film “When a Man Loves a Woman” with Andy Garcia.

At the height of “Friends” fame in 1995, Courteney Cox was chosen as the cover star.

She was known for her role as tidy and competitive Monica Geller on the hit NBC sitcom.

In 1996, Mel Gibson became the first male celebrity chosen for the cover.

At the 1996 Oscars, Gibson took home two awards for “Braveheart,” best picture and best director.

Tom Cruise was selected in 1997.

By that time, Cruise had already starred in “Top Gun” and “Ricky Business.” In 1996, he starred as Ethan Hunt in the first of many “Mission: Impossible” movies.

Following the success of the 1997 movie “Titanic,” Leonardo DiCaprio covered the Beautiful Issue.

Since then, he’s received plenty of Oscar nominations for various roles. He finally won the coveted statue in 2016 for “The Revenant.”

Michelle Pfeiffer rounded out the ’90s with her second cover.

She starred in three movies in 1999: “The Deep End of the Ocean,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and “The Story of Us.”

For the 2000 cover, Julia Roberts returned.

Prior to that, she starred in rom-coms “Notting Hill” and “Runaway Bride.” Her performance as the titular character of the 2000 movie “Erin Brockovich” led Roberts to nab her first Oscar win.

“America’s Sweethearts” actress Catherine Zeta-Jones was picked for the 2001 issue.

In 2003, Zeta-Jones won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as Velma Kelly in “Chicago.”

In 2002, Australian actress Nicole Kidman covered the magazine.

By 2002, Kidman racked up tons of role in movies like “Moulin Rouge!” “Batman Forever,” and “Days of Thunder.”

“X-Men” star Halle Berry graced the 2003 cover.

It was the same year that she reprised her Marvel role as Storm/Oror Munroe for “X2: X-Men United.” The year before that, Berry starred as Bond girl Jinx in “Die Another Day.”

Fellow “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston was picked in 2004.

Aniston has led many comedies over the years, from “He’s Just Not That Into You” and “Just Go With It” to “Wanderlust” and “We’re the Millers.”

2005 marked the third time that Julia Roberts was chosen for the Beautiful Issue.

She welcomed twins named Hazel and Phinnaeus with husband Daniel Moder months before.

Angelina Jolie was selected for the 2006 issue.

The actress and producer starred in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” with Brad Pitt prior to landing the cover.

For the 2007 cover, People chose Drew Barrymore.

At that point, people knew her from her roles in the “Charlie’s Angels” movies. She also starred in two movies with Adam Sandler, “The Wedding Singer” and “50 First Dates.”

In 2008, Kate Hudson graced the cover.

That was the same year that she starred in “Fool’s Gold” and “My Best Friend’s Girl.”

While starring as the titular character of “Samantha Who?” Christina Applegate appeared on the cover of People’s 2009 issue.

Prior to that, Applegate underwent a double mastectomy and said that she was cancer-free.

For the 2010 issue, Julia Roberts shared the cover with Sandra Bullock and her son, Louis.

In 2010, Roberts starred in the film adaptation of “Eat Pray Love.” Sandra Bullock did not have any major projects released in 2010, but adopted her son Louis that year.

In 2011, Jennifer Lopez released her seventh studio album, “Love?” and graced the cover of People.

She guest-starred on “How I Met Your Mother” in 2010.

The following year, Grammy-winner Beyoncé was given the honor.

2012 was also the year that Bey welcomed her first child with Jay-Z, Blye Ivy Carter.

In 2013, People chose “Iron Man 3” star Gwyneth Paltrow for their Beautiful Issue.

Aside from her Marvel role, you may have seen Paltrow in “Great Expectations” and “Shakespeare in Love.”

Following her performance as Patsey in “12 Years a Slave,” Lupita Nyong’o appeared on the 2014 cover.

Nyong’o has also starred in “Black Panther” and “Us.”

Sandra Bullock covered the 2015 issue.

That year, she lent her voice to the animated character Scarlet Overkill in “Minions.”

Jennifer Aniston landed her second Beautiful Issue cover in 2016.

She starred in three movies that year: “Mother’s Day,” “Storks,” and “Office Christmas Party.”

Julia Roberts got her fifth Beautiful Issue cover in 2017.

She voiced a character in “Smurfs: The Lost Village” and starred in the drama “Wonder” with Jacob Tremblay.

Award-winning singer Pink appeared on the 2018 cover with her two kids, Willow and Jameson.

In 2018, People magazine changed the issue title from “Most Beautiful” to the “Beautiful Issue.”

Jennifer Garner covered the 2019 Beautiful Issue.

The actress and Once Upon a Farm founder recently starred on the HBO show “Camping.”