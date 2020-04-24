People on TikTok are sharing videos of how they organize and clean their homes, and they’re so satisfying to watch

caption People are sharing videos of themselves cleaning and organizing their homes on TikTok. source Hunter Hobbs/TikTok

People are showing off their cleaning projects on TikTok.

Before-and-after transformations, time-lapse videos, and clips of years-old grime being removed are mesmerizing to watch because of their focus on the finished product.

Meanwhile, TikToks with organization hacks and tips give the viewer a way to bring what they see on the app into their own lives.

TikTok is probably best known as the launching pad for viral dance videos, with users flocking to the platform to learn the moves.

But you could also spend hours scrolling through the thousands of videos on TikTok that focus on cleaning and organizing.

There’s a myriad of different types of videos of cleaning projects on TikTok, with users making content out of all of their home improvement projects.

Some TikToks show seemingly magical before-and-after shots of cleaned homes

It’s a trend for users to literally snap their fingers in a video to reveal a clean space.

The video will start with a clip of a messy space, and the TikTok user will then snap their fingers along with a song to reveal the cleaned space.

@larissafrody When making a TikTok is actually a productive use of time Oü##cleanhouse loriginal sound – nastjasgerm

The TikToks function similarly to before-and-after photo reveals.

You don't see the actual cleaning in videos, but you do get the satisfaction of seeing the finished product.

The videos also typically show multiple room transformations, adding even more fun to the clips.

Users also share time-lapse videos of their cleaning endeavors that are extremely satisfying to watch

The time-lapse videos show how time-consuming it can be to clean and organize without making the viewer do any of the work.

Time-lapse is an ideal format for TikTok, as the sped-up version of reality can show a lengthier process in the 60-second limit the platform allows.

The videos are effective because they take you on the cleaning journey, allowing you to see how the space goes from messy to sparkling clean.

They're also fun because you get to see how people go about organizing their homes.

Seeing the whole process allows you to learn some cleaning tips while you watch as well.

TikTokers also share their best organization hacks on their pages

Some users turn their videos into brief organizational tutorials, spotlighting the processes and tools they use to make order out of their spaces.

For instance, this video gives a rundown on how you can tidy up your spice cabinet.

Kim Johnson detailed where she got the products she used for her reorganization, making it easy for viewers to replicate it.

Meanwhile, this video details how to clean your whole pantry.

The step-by-step guide is educational, and it's satisfying to see the completed space after seeing individual pieces.

And the deep cleaning videos will make you question the surfaces in your own home

Other TikTok users show the process of removing layers of dirt from surfaces in their homes, completely transforming objects they see every day.

Satisfying Cleans is an account entirely dedicated to highlighting deep cleaning projects, like this video of a pool being cleaned with a power washer.

It's amazing to see the color difference in the pool after it's been cleaned.

Emily of @icleanthings has a TikTok account entirely dedicated to cleaning antiques, like this warming tray.

The dramatic differences between the beginning and ends of her videos are mesmerizing.

And there's also a trend going around of people removing caked-on grease from their stoves.

The messes seem impossible to clean up, which makes the pristine finished products even better.

