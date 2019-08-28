An over-the-top Peloton ad showing the super-wealthy biking in penthouses, zen gardens, and sunrooms led to one of the year’s best Twitter threads

Peloton is known for its high-end stationary bikes – and its over-the-top advertising.

The exercise startup filed for its initial public offering on Tuesday, and according to its prospectus, it generated $915 million in revenue its last fiscal year. Peloton first made its name with stationary bikes that connect to a tablet streaming spin classes, making it a kind of at-home SoulCycle. In fact, Peloton overtook SoulCycle in customers last year, according to data company Second Measure.

Peloton’s advertising has also gained notoriety, but for all the wrong reasons. Earlier this year, people took to Twitter to make fun of Peloton’s ads. The glossy marketing campaign featured physically fit users cycling in modern, luxurious homes that often overlook a futuristic metropolis or expansive backyard. Oh, and their Peloton is almost exclusively positioned somewhere in the middle of the room.

One Twitter user saw Peloton’s over-the-top ads as the perfect comedic opportunity.

Other Twitter users quickly followed suit.

Despite the comedic Twitter threads, Peloton’s marketing team has said the campaigns were intentional and not a joke. In fact, the marketing had been intended for wealthy clientele from the beginning.

“We had this idea of a very affluent rider who many of our early adopters were,” Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, Peloton’s brand marketing lead, told the Wall Street Journal.

The user who sparked the thread, Clue Heywood, said he was “just riffing on the largely inaccessible wealth and fitness in the ads, which were everywhere at the time (and strangely disappeared not long after the thread). I didn’t expect them to show their products in a trailer, but come on.”

Heywood didn’t expect such a following after the tweets: He gained 32,000 that week. “I’m still ‘the Peloton guy’ and I’m ok with it,” he said.