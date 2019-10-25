All 33 musicians who have pulled double duty as host and musical guest on ‘SNL’

caption Justin Timberlake has done it three times. source Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chance the Rapper and Harry Styles will be pulling double duty at “Saturday Night Live” this year.

“Pulling double duty” means being both the musical performer and the host – a big responsibility.

But they’re far from the only musicians who have done it before. In 45 seasons, a total of 33 musicians have both hosted and performed – and some have done it more than once.

“Saturday Night Live” recently returned for its 45th season and announced a few upcoming hosts and performers for this year. Among them are musicians Chance the Rapper and Harry Styles – both of whom will host and perform as the episode’s musical guests.

From Paul Simon to Dolly Parton to MC Hammer, here are all 33 musicians who’ve taken a crack at comedy in Studio 8H.

Paul Simon has been both host and musical guest four times over the years.

caption Paul Simon performs on November 20, 1976. source NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

The first time he appeared on the show was October 18, 1975 – the second episode ever of “SNL.” He brought in multiple musical friends to help, including Art Garfunkel, Randy Newman, and Phoebe Snow.

The “Graceland” singer returned the following season, on November 20, 1976. This time, he brought along George Harrison, and the two sang a memorable rendition of “Here Comes the Sun.”

The next two times he hosted were on May 10, 1986 during season 11, and December 19, 1987, in season 13.

In total, Simon has had “four hosting stints, nine musical guest appearances, and six cameos,” according to Vulture.

Desi Arnaz was 58 years old when he hosted and performed on the episode that aired February 21, 1976.

caption Desi Arnaz during his monologue on February 21, 1976. source NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Arnaz invited his son, Desi Arnaz, Jr., onstage to sing “Cuban Pete” and “Babalu.” His son was just 23 years old at the time.

Ray Charles was both host and musical guest during the season three episode that aired on November 12, 1977.

caption Ray Charles performs on November 12, 1977. source NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Charles sang more than the now-typical two songs during this episode. He performed “I Can See Clearly Now,” “What’d I Say,” “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'” and a medley of “I Got a Woman,” “I Believe to My Soul,” “Them That Got,” and “Hit the Road Jack”.

According to “SNL” lore, Frank Zappa’s hosting performance on October 21, 1978, led to him getting banned from Studio 8H forever.

caption Frank Zappa during the musical performance of “Dancin’ Fool” on October 21, 1978. source Alan Singer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Zappa had already been the musical guest prior to his season four appearance, in which he took over hosting duties as well. He sang three songs: “Dancin’ Fool,” “The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing,” and an instrumental version of the unreleased song “Rollo.”

According to Mental Floss, the rock star”lazily read from the cue cards and reminded viewers that he wasn’t really trying.” Former “SNL” star Don Novello even called Zappa’s show “one of the worst ever.”

Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry appeared as a solo act on February 14, 1981, while also hosting.

caption Debbie Harry during the opening monologue on February 14, 1981. source Al Levine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Harry hosted an episode during the ill-fated sixth season, which was helmed by Dick Ebersol, instead of creator Lorne Michaels.

She hosted the episode five months before her first solo album, “KooKoo” would be released. Harry sang “Love TKO” and “Come Back Jonee.”

Olivia Newton-John did double duty on May 22, 1982, successfully reprising her character from “Grease” and singing her hit song, “Physical.”

caption Olivia Newton-John during the afterparty honoring “Saturday Night Live” on May 22, 1982. source Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Arguably, Newton-John could equally be considered a musician and an actress, which distinguishes her from her predecessors on this list.

The Australian songstress sang “Physical,” “Make a Move on Me,” and “Landslide.”

Lily Tomlin hosted as herself, while her male alter-ego Pervis Hawkins was the musical guest on January 22, 1983, during season eight.

caption Lily Tomlin during the monologue on January 22, 1983. source Fred Hermansky/NBC/Getty Images

In a musical performance that would never fly today, Tomlin sang as Pervis Hawkins, a black R&B singer that’s clearly modeled after black musicians like Luther Vandross and Marvin Gaye.

A few months later, on May 7, 1983, Stevie Wonder would also take over the hosting and performing gig.

caption Stevie Wonder performs on an episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 1983. source Anthony Barboza/Getty Images

Recently, Wonder made it publicly known that he’d return to the “SNL” stage once again if he could be the musical guest for Eddie Murphy’s upcoming episode in December – the first time either will have been at Studio 8H in decades.

“He’s a superstar. If he wants me to, I will do it,” Wonder told TooFab.

During his appearance, Wonder appeared alongside Murphy, who frequently impersonated him on the show. The two sang “My Cherie Amour” during the sketch. He also sang “Overjoyed” and “Go Home.”

Willie Nelson joined the double-duty club on February 21, 1987, during season 12.

caption Willie Nelson during the monologue on February 21, 1987. source .M. Lewis Jr./NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

The legendary stoner sang his songs “Blue Eyes” and “Partners After All,” and also performed a duet with cast-member Victoria Jackson.

During season 14, Dolly Parton hosted and performed on April 15, 1989.

caption Dolly Parton during the monologue on April 15, 1989. source NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Just a few months before she’d appear in “Steel Magnolias,” the country icon dropped by Studio 8H to host an episode and to perform “Why’d You Come in Here Lookin’ Like That,” and “White Limozeen.”

In season 16, Sting hosted the January 19, 1991, episode without the rest of his Police band members

caption Sting performs on January 19, 1991. source Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Prior to this episode, Sting had appeared as solely the musical guest in a 1987 episode. This time, he took on the hosting gig as well, and performed “All This Time,” “Mad About You” and a cover of the Jimi Hendrix Experience song, “Purple Haze.”

He’d return to host an episode in 1997, with Veruca Salt as the musical guest.

MC Hammer became the first rapper to host and perform on December 7, 1991, during season 17.

caption MC Hammer during the monologue on December 7, 1991. source Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

The flamboyant rapper sang his smash hit “2 Legit 2 Quit,” “This Is the Way We Roll,” and his song recorded for “The Addams Family” movie, “Addams Groove.” Christina Ricci and Jimmy Workman, who played Wednesday and Pugsley Addams respectively, were on hand to introduce it in character.

Garth Brooks has pulled double duty twice, though during his second episode, he performed as rock alter ego Chris Gaines.

caption Garth Brooks performs on March 14, 1992. source Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Brooks’ first episode during season 23 on February 28, 1998, went by as a pretty run-of-the-mill episode, and he sang “Two Piña Coladas.”

When he returned two seasons later on November 13, 1999, Brooks hosted the show as himself, but performed as his alt-rock alter ago, Chris Gaines. He performed a song from Gaines’ album, “The Life of Chris Gaines,” called “Way of the Girl.”

Britney Spears has also taken on this responsibility twice: once in season 25 and once in season 27.

caption Chris Kattan and Britney Spears during the monologue on February 2, 2002. source Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

While Spears might not seem like the most obvious choice for sketch comedy, she certainly held her own during both episodes she hosted. During her May 13, 2000, episode she was part of the sketch in which Rachel Dratch and Jimmy Fallon’s “Boston Teens” made their first appearance. She also sang “Oops!… I Did It Again,” and “Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know.”

When she returned on February 2, 2002, she earned laughs in the “Inside Barbie’s Dreamhouse” sketch alongside Amy Poehler. Her first performance, “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” was introduced by then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. She also sang “Boys.”

And that’s not at all — Jennifer Lopez became the first Hispanic person to pull double duty in 2001. She returned nine years later.

caption Jennifer Lopez onstage during the monologue on February 10, 2001. source Norman Ng/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Lopez made her first appearance on the show on February 10, 2001, during season 26. According to the New York Daily News, Lopez was the first Hispanic person to host and perform.

During her monologue, she brought her famous Versace Grammys dress out of retirement. She also sang “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “Play.”

After a nine-year hiatus, she made an “SNL” comeback on February 27, 2010, during season 35, singing “Until It Beats No More” and “Starting Over.”

Not to be outdone, Justin Timberlake has pulled this feat off three times — he’s essentially a cast member at this point.

caption Justin Timberlake as Robin Gibb and Jimmy Fallon as Barry Gibb during “The Barry Gibb Talk Show” skit on October 11, 2003. source Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Besides his appearance with ‘NSync, Timberlake made his “SNL” debut on October 11, 2003, during season 29. This episode saw the beginnings of the epic Justin Timberlake/Jimmy Fallon friendship, and it marked the debut of “The Barry Gibb Talk Show,” which remains a staple of Timberlake’s appearances on the show. He also sang “Rock Your Body,” “Señorita,” and “Cry Me a River.”

Three years later, in season 32 on December 16, 2006, Timberlake returned – and this time, won an Emmy for his troubles. The digital short, “D— in a Box,” went viral after the uncensored version was posted on YouTube. Besides that classic, he also performed “My Love” and “What Goes Around… Comes Around.”

Timberlake made it a threepeat on March 9, 2013, during season 38. Besides his third stint as a musical guest/host, it was also his fifth time hosting overall, with other members of “The Five-Timers Club” appearing during his monologue, including Tom Hanks, Martin Short, Chevy Chase, and Candice Bergen. Timberlake performed “Mirrors” and his collaboration with Jay-Z, “Suit & Tie,” during which the rapper appeared on stage.

Janet Jackson made her hosting debut on April 10, 2004, in season 29.

caption Host Janet Jackson during the monologue on April 10, 2004. source Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Though she had performed as the musical guest before, Jackson showed off her comedic chops as the host in 2004. During her episode, she reprised her role from the ’70s sitcom “Good Times,” alongside former “SNL” cast member Tracy Morgan.

She sang “All Nite (Don’t Stop)” and “Strawberry Bounce.”

Queen Latifah added her name to the list on October 9, 2004, during the show’s 30th season.

caption Queen Latifah, with Horatio Sanz, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and Will Forte, during the monologue on October 9, 2004. source Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

The rapper and actress was there promoting her 2004 film “Taxi,” which co-starred “SNL” alum Jimmy Fallon, and her album “The Dana Owens Album,” which was released the week prior.

She performed “The Same Love That Made Me Laugh” and “Hard Times.”

Just a few years after Ludacris proved he could act in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, he stopped by “SNL” on November 18, 2006, during season 32.

caption Ludacris as Anthony Brooks during “The O’Reilly Factor” skit on November 18, 2006. source Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Ludacris took his talents to Studio 8H right after his album “Release Therapy” debuted in September. The rapper performed “Money Maker” and “Runaway Love,” during which Mary J. Blige appeared as well.

Taylor Swift brought music into her monologue with “The Monologue Song” on November 7, 2009, in season 35.

caption Taylor Swift during her musical monologue on November 7, 2009. source Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Swift used her opportunity as a host to make jokes about what she was best known for in 2009: singing songs about her boyfriends and getting interrupted by Kanye West at the VMAs a few months prior.

Besides her monologue song, she also performed “You Belong With Me” and “Untouchable.”

Perhaps surprisingly, Elton John’s turn at double duty on April 2, 2011, during season 36, was just his second time ever on the show in an official capacity. The first time was during a 1982 episode as a musical guest.

caption Elton John during his monologue on April 2, 2011. source Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

After 29 years away from 30 Rock, John made a triumphant return to the “SNL” stage in 2011. His episode attracted some big names, including cameos from Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hanks, Michael Caine, and Carmelo Anthony.

The legendary singer performed alongside Leon Russell for two songs, “Hey Ahab” and “Monkey Suit.” He also sang an encore performance of “The Bitch Is Back.”

Fellow iconic musician Mick Jagger tried his hand at hosting for the season 37 finale on May 19, 2012.

caption Mick Jagger during his monologue on May 19, 2012. source Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Like Elton John before him, Jagger’s presence at “SNL” brought in some big names: Jon Hamm, Steve Martin, the Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, and Jeff Beck.

His was a music-heavy episode. The Rolling Stones front-man performed “The Last Time” with Arcade Fire, a medley of “19th Nervous Breakdown” and “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It)” with the Foo Fighters, and “Tea Party” alongside Jeff Beck.

As it was Kristen Wiig’s last episode, Arcade Fire also performed a medley of “She’s a Rainbow” and “Ruby Tuesday” to honor the longtime cast member.

Bruno Mars asked if he “could be like Timberlake” on October 20, 2012, during season 38.

caption Bruno Mars during his monologue on October 20, 2012. source Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Mars had appeared as the musical guest two years prior, but this marked the first time he took on hosting duties as well – and like many musicians, Mars chose to do a musical monologue.

He also performed “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Young Girls.”

That same season, Justin Bieber also pulled double duty on February 9, 2013.

caption Justin Bieber during his monologue on February 9, 2013. source Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Bieber appeared on the show a few weeks after he released “Believe Acoustic,” and he subsequently performed acoustic versions of “As Long As You Love Me” and “Nothing Like Us.”

Miley Cyrus hosted during two distinct eras of her career. Once during “Bangerz,” when she was rocking space buns and twerking all the time, and once during the “Dead Petz” era when she was only wearing plastic jewelry and neon colors.

caption Miley Cyrus during her monologue on October 5, 2013. source Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Cyrus’ first appearance on the show was during season 39, on October 5, 2013 – just over a month after her controversial appearance at the VMAs, which earned her backlash for twerking up against Robin Thicke. Of course, she poked fun at the outrage during the show’s cold open.

She went on to perform “Wrecking Ball” and an acoustic version of “We Can’t Stop.”

Cyrus returned to “SNL” on October 3, 2015, for the season premiere of 41, with a radically different look. This time, she sang “Karen Don’t Be Sad” and “The Twinkle Song,” which brought her to tears.

Lady Gaga took on both roles during the November 16, 2013, episode of season 39.

caption Lady Gaga during her monologue on November 16, 2013. source Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

The native New Yorker’s brought out R. Kelly for the performance of their song, “Do What U Want.” (She has since apologized for working with him.) She also sang “Gypsy” from “Artpop.”

Drake is yet another rapper who has performed both duties at “SNL.”

caption Drake during the monologue on May 14, 2016. source Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

His first “SNL” hosting gig came during season 39 (a season heavy on double-duty hosts) on January 18, 2014. He performed a medley of his hits “Started from the Bottom” and “Trophies,” and he sang his duet with Jhene Aiko, “From Time.”

Drake returned for season 41 on May 14, 2016. Chris Rock made a surprise appearance to introduce Drake’s first performance, “One Dance.” He also sang “Hype” – but the highlight of his episode was his sketch, “Drake’s Beef,” which poked fun at Drake’s feud with Meek Mill.

Blake Shelton called himself the “Justin Bieber of country music” when he hosted on January 24, 2015, during season 40.

caption Blake Shelton during the monologue on January 24, 2015. source Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Two years before he’d earn the title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Shelton called himself “a little troublemakin’ cutie” during his monologue.

The country star also sang “Neon Light” and “Boys ‘Round Here.”

Ariana Grande went back to her theater kid roots during her March 12, 2016, episode.

caption Ariana Grande during the monologue on March 12, 2016. source Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

The singer also poked fun at her Nickelodeon roots alongside fellow Nick alum Kenan Thompson – and had a pretty cute interaction with future ex Pete Davidson – during her monologue.

Besides her musical monologue, she also sang “Dangerous Woman” and “Be Alright.”

Donald Glover hosted and performed as Childish Gambino on May 5, 2018.

caption Donald Glover during the opening monologue in Studio 8H on May 5, 2018. source Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

During his monologue, he reminisced on his failed “SNL” audition and confused at least a few people by ending it with the customary “Childish Gambino is here!”

As his rapper alter ego, he performed “This Is America” and “Saturday,” which were introduced by Daniel Kaluuya and Zoë Kravitz, respectively.

After performing the year prior, Halsey took on hosting duties as well on February 9, 2019, in season 44.

caption Halsey during the monologue on Saturday, February 9, 2019. source Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Halsey gave a shout-out to her home state of New Jersey and praised the female comedians that came before her on the show during her short and sweet monologue.

For her performances, she sang “Without Me” and “Eastside.”

Chance the Rapper will host and perform on the October 26 episode of season 45.

caption Musical guest Chance The Rapper performs on December 17, 2016. source Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Chance was previously a musical guest in 2016 and host in 2017, but he is taking on both responsibilities this weekend.

Harry Styles revealed on Twitter that he will be hosting and performing on November 18.

caption Musical guest Harry Styles performs “Sign of the Times” on April 15, 2017. source Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

The “Lights Up” singer has performed four times on “SNL,” once as a solo act and three times as part of One Direction – though he’s always appeared in sketches, even when he was just a musical guest.