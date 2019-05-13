8 times people flawlessly recreated their old photos

caption What a difference 24 years does not make. source tagyourheathen/Twitter

It’s said that every picture tells a story.

From blissful nuptials to hilarious sibling group shots, these photos are a stroll down memory lane.

While most people would like nothing more than to destroy all photographic evidence of their embarrassing childhoods, there are some among us who gaze upon their past selves and get inspired to revisit those moments anew.

Travel to the past and then back again with these 8 photos that show people who recreated their favorite old pictures years later.

This couple celebrated their anniversary by recreating their wedding photos, 40 years later.

caption His first words to her were, “You wanna Boogie?” source magic976/Imgur

According to Reddit user magic976, the two people in the above photo were married in 1975.

“They met in a bar called ‘The Lower Level’ and his first words to her were, ‘You wanna Boogie?’ If that isn’t the start to a great love story, I don’t know what is,” magic976 shared.

Both the wedding dress and the groom’s jacket were hand-made by the wife in the photos.

caption Reddit user magic976’s mother made the jacket and the dress. source magic976/Reddit

As to which model the original motorcycle was, however, magic979 does not know.

Nick Cardello and Kurt English, who have been married for more than 25 years, recreated a photo of themselves marching for LGBTQ+ rights in 1993.

caption Nick Cardello and Kurt English, then and now. source tagyourheathen/Twitter

Cardello and English took the photo on the left together in 1993, when they marched for LGBTQ+ rights on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

24 years later, their friend suggested they recreate the photo when they returned to DC to participate in the Equality March for Unity and Pride.

This couple first met when they were both 3 years old.

caption The pair married in 2014. source LeviSnuts/Reddit

Reddit user LeviSnuts wrote that the couple used the above photo on their “save the date” card for their wedding, and then recreated the photo on their wedding day.

These three siblings look nearly identical to their former selves, 22 years later.

caption The second photo was taken 22 years later. source putonyourredpajamas/Reddit

According to Reddit user putonyourredpajamas, the glasses that the brother is wearing in the top photo are the same glasses in the bottom.

Fifteen years after getting married, this couple recreated their wedding so that the legally blind groom could see his wife walk down the aisle.

caption Andrew Airey was able to see his nuptials with the help of eSight glasses. source Screengrab via eSight/YouTube

Andrew Airey and his wife decided to recreate their wedding 15 years later, not just for a photo op, but because Airey, who is legally blind, donned a pair of eSight glasses, which granted him almost 20/20 vision the second time around.

Fans of the royal family will appreciate the enduring love between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

caption Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. source REUTERS

Pictured above in 1947 and then below in 2007, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s relationship appears unmovable.

From their coy smiles to the placement of Queen Elizabeth’s hand in the crook of Prince Philip’s elbow, everything about these two suggests everlasting love.

These siblings snapped the first photo of themselves in 2011, and then recreated the pose seven years later, in 2018.

caption The bottom and top photos show a seven year age difference. source danielxclingan/Reddit

Reddit user danielxclingan wrote that recreating this photo was difficult, because “…we all aren’t very close. None of us live in the same city. There is at least 10 years between all of us.”