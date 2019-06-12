Some people say their lips have become swollen and covered in bumps after using lipstick created by YouTuber Jaclyn Hill

caption YouTuber Jaclyn Hill announced the launch of her namesake beauty brand on May 30. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

On May 30, YouTuber Jaclyn Hill launched her namesake beauty brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, which currently sells 20 shades of nude lipstick.

Now, some customers on Twitter say they have experienced severe irritation on their lips – including swelling, bumps, and cold sores – after using the lipsticks. Some say they have needed to take medication as a result.

At the time of writing, more than 13,000 people have also signed a petition calling for the lipsticks to be recalled.

Previously, a number of customers said on Twitter that lipsticks they’d ordered had arrived damaged, and, in some cases, completely broken.

Just days after beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill was accused of selling damaged lipsticks, some customers say that they have experienced severe reactions after using the products from her namesake brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics.

On Twitter, customers have shared stories and photos that seemingly detail their experiences using lipstick from the brand. While some say their lips have become swollen after applying the product, others say they’ve experienced bumps and cold sores.

Some have said they’ve been prescribed medication to stop their symptoms.

People say their lips have become swollen after using lipstick from Jaclyn Cosmetics

Speaking to INSIDER, a customer named Kristy Lynn said she attempted to purchase the entire range of Jaclyn Cosmetics lipsticks when it launched, but was only able to buy 10 shades as the rest sold out quickly.

Once her package arrived, according to Lynn, she noticed the shade “That Girl” appeared to be packaged “a little sideways,” though the other nine appeared to be fine. After swatching the lipstick, Lynn says it broke completely.

caption Kristy Lynn’s broken lipstick from Jaclyn Cosmetics. source Kristy Lynn

After applying the shade and wearing it for a few hours, Lynn said she noticed her arm and chin “breaking out.”

After using the lipsticks for a bit I’ve been noticing them getting worse. One just BROKE on me when I swatched it. :/ I swatched all 10 that a got on my arm and my arm actually is burning now .. @jaclyncosmetics pic.twitter.com/hbC9OI0oBI — ???????????????????????? (@kristylynnn_) June 11, 2019

“When I ended up swatching all 10 [lipsticks] on my wrist, my arm broke out in a rash and became itchy and red,” Lynn told INSIDER. “The lipstick ‘That Girl’ also broke in half when I swatched it on my wrist.”

caption Kristy Lynn’s arm with a lipstick swatch on the left, and a rash on the right. source Kristy Lynn

She also said she noticed that her bottom lip was “itchy, burning, and extremely swollen.”

Update :/ please ignore my gross face I’m About to take some Benadryl and put an ice pack on them pic.twitter.com/m2NKJ8myUO — ???????????????????????? (@kristylynnn_) June 12, 2019

As a “longtime fan” of Hill, Lynn said she feels “kind of sad” after using lipsticks from the brand.

“I own many of [Jaclyn Hill’s] products and I’ve gone to see her at a mall in Tampa, Florida, for a Morphe Cosmetics ribbon cutting [ceremony],” Lynn said. “I was excited for [the lipsticks]. She said she was working on these for a long time, so I just don’t understand how she doesn’t know what she put out.”

I know I know, this is a very strange photo on the left but it’s the best close up on I could find. Normal lips vs swollen. pic.twitter.com/1znrfiU8yk — ???????????????????????? (@kristylynnn_) June 12, 2019

Lynn isn’t the only person who says they’ve experienced severe reactions after using lipstick from Hill’s brand. On Twitter, other customers have shared similar stories.

This is what happens when you try on lipstick without even looking at the lipstick first lesson learned b/c now my lips are swollen & I have to be on anabiotic’s AS IF, Amazeballs & fussy broken and gritty! @jaclyncosmetics @Jaclynhill I’m so disappointed pic.twitter.com/3XHCypZwdb — Megan torio (@MeganFitness77) June 10, 2019

My lips are completely swollen and dry as fuck! They've had a severe reaction to the damn lipsticks hence this brown line on my top lip! YOU SHOULD BE FUCKING ASHAMED OF YOURSELF JACLYN HILL. pic.twitter.com/Dgab8lvm55 — Sahab (@billionbucks96) June 11, 2019

My lips have been red, irritated, dry, and itchy today. Please note, i take very good care of my lips, i wear chapstick everyday and exfoliate when needed. yesterday I filmed a review & 1st impressions video #jaclynhill #jaclynhillcosmetics @Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics pic.twitter.com/D6a27161fm — Cynthia Garcia Hernandez (@CynthiaGarciaH3) June 11, 2019

There is something aside from the grittiness and texture with these; my lips were swollen and had a huge reaction from testing. It's very unfortunate and I'm sorry this has happened to your products when you've been working so hard but I'd love to have your team respond. — Debbie M (@DJMcG526) June 10, 2019

Ive swatched them for my video and it can very well be an issue from the dupes as well but this has never happened before. @Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics @HereForTheTea2 pic.twitter.com/fAD9ZPSRi2 — Harley Jenn MC (@harleyjennMC) June 10, 2019

Some people say they’ve noticed bumps and cold sores on their lips, which they attribute to using the lipstick

According to some people on Twitter, bumps and cold sores typically appeared one day after wearing lipstick from Jaclyn Cosmetics.

sorry for my face without makeup BUT i wore the @jaclyncosmetics lipstick in the shade “Fussy” yesterday to do a final wear test and i woke up with this small lesion on my lip. i have seen some people claim they have gotten the same reaction? has anyone else came across this? pic.twitter.com/fby77TxcNm — soy ♡ (@mabrizonya) June 11, 2019

I woke up with some sort of blister on my lip this morning & all I used was the @jaclyncosmetics lipstick I’m so upset. — Gigi Madrigal???? #RHOABH (@Glam_by_gigi_) June 10, 2019

Omfg ! I just notice I have something wired like a pimple on my lips after wearing the jaclyn hill lipstick ???? I need help ! Should I call 911 ? @Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics #JaclynHillCosmetics #jaclynhill pic.twitter.com/c4ilOBDfcd — Greysis (@greysis_garcia) June 10, 2019

UPDATE: it got worse than yesterday. Definitely going to see a doctor today. pic.twitter.com/29CXDcnb8G — Greysis (@greysis_garcia) June 11, 2019

@Jaclynhill second day now of my cold sore or what I hope is just a cold sore after using nude AF, I am in shock this passed your QC!, did they even look at them?, or maybe they just didn’t care,? And I truly hope those hairs aren’t mold. We’ll see soon. — Chloe (@Chloe97466434) June 12, 2019

I got a cold sore the day after swatching them when I haven’t had one in over a year. The only thing that causes them for me is extreme stress or physical irritation. I’m not stressed right now. Sooooo… — «•BRI•» (@Brianna_Huff23) June 11, 2019

Some say they’ve needed to use medication after wearing lipsticks from the brand

After they reported noticing bumps and cold sores on their lips, some customers say they sought medical attention and were prescribed medicine to treat their symptoms.

@jaclyncosmetics My birthday is June 17 and now my lips are so swollen and I’m on anabiotic’s for seven days. I truly really believed in her after what everyone said about her I still supported her and bought her stuff and this is how her fans get treated. — Megan torio (@MeganFitness77) June 10, 2019

UPDATE: I dont have insurance so I saw a doctor on baptist care on demand, used it before. you see a doctor through a web cam. She said NOT to use the lipstick, to throw it away because its contaminated! I have to take this medication now. @Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics pic.twitter.com/HLNpmY2tim — Greysis (@greysis_garcia) June 11, 2019

Now, people are signing a petition against Jaclyn Cosmetics

The petition was created on Monday, and, at the time of this post, has more than 13,000 signatures.

“After countless complaints and a compiled number of photographic evidence, it is safe to say the chances of receiving a ‘normal’ Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics So Rich Lipstick is incredibly slim,” the petition’s description reads. “Action needs to be taken before someone is harmed by the unknown substance affecting the products.”

caption A petition against Jaclyn Cosmetics now has more than 13,000 signatures. source Change.org

“Since the company had yet to put out a statement recalling the product, it is only right that we as consumers request that further investigation be done to ensure the safety of the product going forward,” the petition description continues.

Previously, many customers said lipsticks they’d ordered arrived damaged, and, in some cases, completely broken

While some people said their lipstick was damaged upon opening, others said their products broke after a single use.

@Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics idk what the heck is going on but after two applications my lippie is already broken. All I did was swatch it on my arm and apply it to my lips ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Y5ZMKf8PSP — Geovanna M. Burrell (@vannadear94) June 6, 2019

I have had a similar issue after one single swipe.. it completely deteriorated. All three of the lips in my Trio are falling apart after first use. Not sure what is going on and no reply from anyone thus far from customer service pic.twitter.com/2ybG6zwJpr — Larissa Lott (@LarisMarieMUA) June 6, 2019

In a statement previously sent to INSIDER, a spokesperson for Jaclyn Cosmetics said ‘less than half of one percent of orders were impacted by compromised product’

“The response to the launch of Jaclyn Cosmetics has been incredible,” a spokesperson for Jaclyn Cosmetics previously said to INSIDER in a statement. “Of the incredible volume of orders that were placed at launch, we believe less than half of one percent of orders were impacted by compromised product.”

“We are actively reaching out to our customers with questions and concerns and have added to our customer service team to make sure that any questions are swiftly addressed,” the spokesperson continued. “We are keeping an eye on the Jaclyn Cosmetics social channels and info@jaclyncosmetics.com, and welcome all feedback. We love our customers and are proud of our successful launch.”

On Tuesday, Hill said she will be sharing more information about her lipsticks ‘very soon’

“I plan on breaking my silence and addressing the issues regarding my lipsticks very soon,” Hill wrote on Twitter. “I have been working hard to gather all of the facts and details so I can give you accurate answers. I appreciate you allowing me time to wrap my head around all of this & investigate.”

I plan on breaking my silence and addressing the issues regarding my lipsticks very soon. I have been working hard to gather all of the facts and details so I can give you accurate answers. I appreciate you allowing me time to wrap my head around all of this & investigate. — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 11, 2019

Representatives for Jaclyn Cosmetics did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Have you had a negative experience with lipsticks from Jaclyn Cosmetics? Email: akrause@insider.com