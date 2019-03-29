It’s not just George and Kellyanne Conway— 39% of Americans in relationships said the Trump administration is a source of stress in their partnership

caption White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway and her husband George Conway arrive for a candlelight dinner at Union Station on the eve of the 58th Presidential Inauguration in D.C. on January 19, 2017. source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

George Conway, a lawyer and husband to White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, has made waves on social media for sharply criticizing President Donald Trump – his spouse’s employer.

The Conways may be one of the most high-profile American couples to publicly clash over their views on Trump, but they’re far from the only ones experiencing stress to their relationship over the administration.

According to an INSIDER poll, 39% of respondents who identified themselves as being in relationships said the Trump administration caused them to experience at least a little stress in their partnerships.

Conway’s Twitter page, where he boasts almost half a million followers, is mainly dedicated to lambasting the president as dishonest and possibly mentally ill – with some retweets of dog videos and tweets about sports mixed in.

His months of criticism culminated in a recent Washington Post op-ed titled “Trump is guilty – of being unfit for office” in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report being submitted to the Department of Justice.

According an INSIDER poll, the battle between the Conways is not unheard of among the respondents who said they were in a relationship. Of the 65% of people who reported they were in a relationship:

Looking at political disagreements generally, 70% said they agree on almost everything politically, or agree more often than they disagree.

But around 25% of respondents reported clashing with their partners over political issues, like the Conways.

15% said “we agree as often as we disagree, politically,” and 10 percent said “we disagree politically more often than we agree” or “we disagree on almost everything politically.”

While we don’t want to go too deep into low sample size crosstabs, married couples who’ve been together over 10 years tended to have the least political daylight between them.

Looking at Trump specifically, 39% said the administration is the source of at least a little stress in their relationship.

24% of respondents said that the Trump administration is the source of a moderate amount of stress or more in their relationships.

As George’s criticisms of Trump have become more pointed and colorful, the president has taken notice.

Trump hit back at George Conway, calling the lawyer a ‘stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!’ in a recent tweet.

And Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale derogatorily referred to George as “Mr. Kellyanne Conway” and accused him of being “jealous” of his wife’s success.

Back in August, Kellyanne told the Washington Post she believed her husband’s tweets not just disagreeing with her but criticizing her boss were “disrespectful.”

“It’s a violation of basic decency, certainly, if not marital vows,” she charged.

After Trump attacked George on Twitter as a “loser”, George responded by saying, “once someone understands narcissistic personality disorder, they understand you – and why you’re unfit and incompetent for the esteemed office you temporarily hold.” When asked for her reaction, Kellyanne chose to defend Trump, saying she didn’t share her husband’s views on his mental state and calling Trump a “counter puncher” to Politico. “You think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional accuses him of having a mental disorder?,” she said. “You think he should just take that sitting down?”

