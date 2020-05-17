People are sharing the ‘last normal photos’ they took before the coronavirus pandemic, and they’re a stark reminder of how quickly life has changed

caption Nights at bars, trips to the theatre, and holidays feel forever ago to some. source Twitter @Reekie2 / @ugh_thosefeels / @MitonGafur

People on Twitter are sharing the final photos they took before the coronavirus pandemic drastically changed life as we knew it.

Using the hashtag #LastNormalPhoto seemingly inspired by a BBC News tweet, the posts provide a snapshot of the things people are missing out on, from nights out and holidays to special family moments.

They also show how quickly our perspective has changed, with one mom writing of her daughter’s birthday theatre trip: “Will we ever get to sit sandwiched together and clamber over people for popcorn breaks again?”

You can see the rest of the photos by browsing the #LastNormalPhoto hashtag on Twitter.

From weddings and prom nights to holidays and birthdays, there are plenty of big life moments people have missed out on due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With many countries in lockdown for months now, it’s slowly becoming harder to remember when life was “normal.”

The best reminder? A scroll back through photos on your phone from the beginning of the year.

People on Twitter are sharing the last “normal photos” they took before the coronavirus pandemic, and the posts are a stark reminder of how quickly the world has changed.

The trend appeared to kick off when the BBC News account tweeted: “From visiting relatives, to a day at the football, the last school run or a meal out with a partner

“What was your #LastNormalPhoto before the pandemic changed how we live?”

From visiting relatives, to a day at the football, the last school run or a meal out with a partner What was your #LastNormalPhoto before the pandemic changed how we live?https://t.co/rfZlKzAQbE — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 16, 2020

On Saturday, a follow-up BBC article showcased some of the first photos that had been shared alongside the hashtag.

Now, hundreds of #LastNormalPhoto posts have been posted on Twitter as an ode to the things people are missing out on – and their questions about what the future will hold.

A film student named Olivia shared a photo of the walk to her university library, saying: “I miss these views.”

#lastnormalphoto on my way to the uni library. I miss these views. pic.twitter.com/aVZ7FfSs2k — olivia. (@rockyfoxjar) May 16, 2020

One of many students to miss out on one of the biggest nights in the school calendar, Emma from New Jersey shared a photo of herself trying on a prom dress, writing: “Was picking out my prom dress a few days before New Jersey started Quarantine.”

Was picking out my prom dress a few days before New Jersey started Quarantine #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/EHODoBZ1y9 — ???? Emma Loves Yuta Jaemin Jungwoo Taeyong ???? (@Emma___Loo) May 16, 2020

Miton, from Newcastle, UK, wrote: “This was at the end of February in Budapest at the Szechenyi Baths. God, I can’t even imagine 100’s of people floating about together now.”

This was at the end of February in Budapest at the Szechenyi Baths. God, I can't even imagine 100's of people floating about together now #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/8cPkj3NlZd — Miton (@MitonGafur) May 16, 2020

Meanwhile, a Londoner shared a photo of a bride and groom having wedding photos taken in front of Tower Bridge in February. Now, photos show how the city’s landmarks have become deserted.

One of my fave #lastnormalphoto ‘s was in February – a couple having their wedding photos taken to the backdrop of Tower Bridge. pic.twitter.com/xEvNIIXDrK — London girl (@Londoner_2019) May 16, 2020

Sue from Cambridgeshire is one of many grandparents who haven’t been able to meet their newborn grandchildren due to the pandemic.

She shared a photo from a baby shower, writing: “Eagerly awaiting my first grandchild at the baby shower in early March. He’s now 18 days old and I’ve yet to meet him beyond FaceTime.”

Eagerly awaiting my first grandchild at the baby shower in early March. He’s now 18 days old and I’ve yet to meet him beyond FaceTime ????????????❤️#lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/EOcrTudPB1 — Sue #StayAtHome ????❤️ (@Sue_Who) May 16, 2020

Calling the future of theatre into question, Twitter user Selena posted a photo from a performance of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in London’s West End, asking: “Will we ever get to sit sandwiched together and clamber over people for popcorn breaks again?”

My #lastnormalphoto A whole day of excitement in the west end watching @CursedChildLDN Will we ever get to sit sandwiched together and clamber over people for popcorn breaks again? pic.twitter.com/XpE42GBtgh — Selena ???? (@ugh_thosefeels) May 16, 2020

She told Insider: “It was my daughter’s 12th birthday treat and I guess it’ll be one she won’t ever forget!”

The Economist’s Health Policy Editor described a photo of an overnight sleepover at London’s Natural History Museum in a way that seems shocking now: “Hundreds of strangers snuggle up to sleep next to each other.”

So #lastnormalphoto — sleepover at the ⁦@NHM_London⁩ in February. Hundreds of strangers snuggle up to sleep next to each other. pic.twitter.com/hFzZmmeQsR — Natasha Loder (@natashaloder) May 16, 2020

“Mine was me in a ballpit on a night out,” PhD student Emma-Jayne Reekie wrote. “Me getting coronavirus is now slightly less of a mystery.”

Saw the #lastnormalphoto trending so thought I’d have a look. Mine was me in a ballpit on a night out…me getting coronavirus is now slightly less of a mystery ???? pic.twitter.com/sCKICFzMoO — Emma-Jayne Reekie (@Reekie2) May 16, 2020

“The coronavirus pandemic has changed how we live,” Alice Cuddy wrote in the BBC article. “What was ordinary just a couple of months ago seems almost unrecognizable.”

