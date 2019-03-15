People are sharing stories of times their parents lied to them about their health, and it’s extremely relatable

source iStock

People are sharing stories about their parents waiting to tell them about major health events on Twitter.

TV writer Ariel Dumas had shared a joke about it happening, and people noted how relatable it was.

TV writer Ariel Dumas had first shared a story on Twitter about a mom telling her kids that their father was in the hospital “last week but he’s fine now.”

She pointed out in a follow up tweet that it was a joke, but people have noted how accurate her comment was, and are sharing moments their parents withheld information about major health events from them.

The lighthearted Twitter threat has gone viral, with people saying they’ve had similar conversations with their parents.

No one: Your mom: your dad was in the hospital last week but he’s fine now — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) March 15, 2019

“Hey mom, whatcha doing?”

“Leaving the hospital”

“Why???”

“Your dad’s follow-up appointment”

“FOR WHAT?????!!!”

“He had a thing last month” — samantha alexandra verdile but make it fashion (@samverdile) March 15, 2019

Mom: "Good talking to you! Oh, by the way, incidentally, I'm going to the hospital and getting my hip replaced with an artificial one next week."

Me: What?!

Mom: ROBO-MOM! ???? — David Schenet (@DavidSchenet) March 15, 2019

several hours later i was able to get back in touch with her (after talking to my siblings who all got the same horrifying call) and got the story: we had a stray cat problem in our neighborhood. my dad let our dog in the yard to chase one away…he caught the cat (& killed it) — Kat Bain (@kathugins) March 15, 2019

My eighty year old mother fell down an elevator shaft in an old funeral home. My dad waited almost 24 hours to tell me bc he didn’t want me to worry. She is now 100% fine, and very pleased to have the topper to any story I can tell about myself. — Chickie (@annefcav) March 15, 2019

my entire family: https://t.co/50KtZwmeqx — Duchess of Social (@wealthy_chelsea) March 15, 2019

Me: how's it going

My mom, texting: fine sweetie 🙂

My mom when I come to visit: I've been wearing a heart monitor bc the doctor thinks I may have had a heart attack, your uncle has cancer & also your childhood dog died a month ago sorry wanted to wait and tell you in person!!!! https://t.co/LnSA72ViMG — pomegranate hooch (@emj413) March 15, 2019

On the way home from college at the end of the semester. My dad: "Just so you know, when you get home the dog won't be there, we had to sleep a few months ago." Me: "WHAT? WHY ARE YOU JUST NOW TELLING ME THIS?!" Dad: "We didn't want you to get distracted from your studies." https://t.co/l3YgUG34yc — Bryce Dubee (@Dubeeous) March 15, 2019