People think Britney Spears edited her waist to look smaller in an Instagram photo that shows her wearing one of her ’90s looks

Britney Spears uploaded a new selfie to Instagram on Tuesday while wearing a plaid skirt and tie-up white shirt.

Many of her fans thought the look was a nod to the outfit worn in the “…Baby One More Time” video.

Others thought Spears edited her waist to appear smaller, pointing out that the counter pictured behind her appeared to be warped.

Britney Spears has seemingly been more active than ever on Instagram recently. Earlier in June, she used the platform to accuse paparazzi of editing her body in photos to make her look larger. And now the star is facing accusations from fans of manipulating her photo to make her waist appear smaller.

In a mirror-selfie she posted on Thursday, Spears wears a plaid skirt and tie-up white shirt combo that is reminiscent of her outfit from the “…Baby One More Time” video.

Many of her followers picked up on the ’90s aesthetic, with one commenting, “Now that’s a throwback,” while another added that they sensed “Baby one more time vibes.”

However, some people accused Spears of editing her waist to appear smaller in the photo. Many people pointed to the “warped drawers” in the background as potential proof that Spears may have manipulated that area of the photo to create the appearance of a smaller waist.

caption Some people thought the counter looked warped. source Britney Spears/Instagram

“I need to give her some Facetune lessons, those warped cabinets are not acceptable,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “The counters in the back seem a bit … twisty.”

Other pointed out Spears’ earlier photo-editing controversy with the paparazzi.

In early June, Spears posted an Instagram story in which she accused the paparazzi of editing photos that were taken during her vacation in Miami, which can be seen on the Daily Mail. In the video captured by YouTube channel Britney Online, Spears said that she thinks the photos make her look “40 pounds bigger” than she actually is.

The agency behind the photos, The Mega Agency, told INSIDER at the time that the photos were not edited in any way.

Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.