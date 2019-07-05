Jaclyn Hill released documents to prove she tested her lipsticks for safety, but people think they show that her company may be owned by another beauty brand

caption Jaclyn Hill is a YouTuber, and the founder of Jaclyn Cosmetics. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

On Wednesday, Jaclyn Cosmetics, a makeup brand created by YouTuber Jaclyn Hill, released PDF files containing the results of safety tests the brand says it conducted on its lipsticks.

While many sections of the files are covered in black boxes to protect confidential information, one line on the fifth page is only covered partially.

Some people believe the line says “Morphe,” the name of another beauty brand Hill has previously worked with. People think it could mean that Jaclyn Cosmetics is not entirely operated by the YouTube star.

Speaking to INSIDER, a spokesperson for Jaclyn Cosmetics said “the appearance” of Morphe’s name on the documents “was an error.”

Hill previously made headlines after she deleted her social media accounts following the disastrous launch of her lipsticks, which some people say are dangerous and caused swelling and bumps.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Controversy continues to surround Jaclyn Cosmetics, a beauty brand created by YouTuber Jaclyn Hill.

On Wednesday, Jaclyn Cosmetics released 15 PDF files that purportedly show the results of safety tests the brand says were conducted on its lipsticks. While signatures, addresses, and other confidential information is covered in black boxes throughout the documents, one customer’s name is only partially hidden.

Now, some people believe the partially covered line says “Morphe” – the name of a beauty brand Hill has previously worked with – which could imply that Jaclyn Cosmetics is not entirely operated by the YouTube star. Speaking to INSIDER, a spokesperson for Jaclyn Cosmetics said “the appearance” of Morphe’s name on the documents “was an error.”

Jaclyn Cosmetics shared the results of its safety tests on Wednesday

Late Wednesday night, Jaclyn Cosmetics took to Twitter to share 15 pages of PDF files with customers. According to a tweet from the brand, the documents contain the results of safety tests the brand says it conducted on its So Rich Lipsticks.

“We want to assure everyone that So Rich Lipsticks are safe,” Jaclyn Cosmetics wrote on Twitter. “If you would like to review the results of our recent safety tests, you can view the PDFs here.”

We want to assure everyone that So Rich Lipsticks are safe. If you would like to review the results of our recent safety tests, you can view the PDFs here: https://t.co/D1oJZ3LyBt — Jaclyn Cosmetics (@jaclyncosmetics) July 4, 2019

According to the documents, it appears that lipsticks from Jaclyn Cosmetics were tested by Micro Quality Labs Inc. The laboratory seemingly tested the lipsticks for mold, E. Coli, and salmonella, among other contaminants.

Some of the PDF files are also attributed to P&R Consultancy, which is described on its website as an “in-house team of industry experts” that “cover every aspect of health and beauty product development.” The firm appears to have confirmed that lipsticks from Jaclyn Cosmetics are safe to use, according to the documents.

“Taking all available information into account, these products are not considered to represent any undue hazard with respect to human health in normal use and under reasonable foreseeable use,” P&R Consultancy wrote in the document shared by Jaclyn Cosmetics.

“The evaluation of the information available on the ingredients, their chemical structures, and the product does not indicate any significant risk to users,” the firm continued.

All 15 documents shared by Jaclyn Cosmetics can be found here. Due to confidentiality agreements, a representative for Micro Quality Labs said it was unable to provide a comment to INSIDER.

People are questioning the fifth document shared by Jaclyn Cosmetics

As seen on multiple pages of the PDF documents shared by Hill’s brand, the “customer” name is listed as “Jaclyn Cosmetics.”

caption A document shared by Jaclyn Cosmetics. source Jaclyn Cosmetics

On the fifth page, however, the “customer” name is partially covered by a black box. While it’s unclear as to exactly what name is listed, the top of each letter is visible.

caption The fifth document shared by Jaclyn Cosmetics. source Jaclyn Cosmetics

Some people believe they’ve deciphered the name. On Twitter, many speculated that the line reads “Morphe,” the name of a cosmetics brand Hill has previously worked with.

I don't follow Jaclyn Hill nor have ever bought any of her products, but I've heard and read about this crap that's going on and let me just say, I hate liars. She doesn't even own her company because someone was not bright and missed the top of the customer name – Morphe. pic.twitter.com/kgSbpnyRHE — Amber Cabanas (@pinkcars) July 4, 2019

Ok, so I am not surprised that Jaclyn Cosmetics is under the Morphe umbrella, because, DUH… but I do think it explains so things ???? pic.twitter.com/UTuTZtdb3s — ???????????? (@rylikethebread1) July 4, 2019

Others questioned the documents entirely

Some Twitter users feel the documents shared by Jaclyn Cosmetics don’t align with Hill’s claims that she spent $100,000 to test the lipsticks in June.

And I’m confused… what exactly are these documents supposed to tell us? That you sent them 20g of an unknown product code, 6 Nude AF, 6 Decaf, 6 Bada$$… that’s what cost $100,000? Someone break these documents down cause I’d love just to know more. ???? — BRIT CLARKE (@_BRITCLARKE) July 4, 2019

The first five reports are from May & have nothing to do with the so-called testing she had done in June. Supposedly she sent the products to be tested around mid-June. Those results should not be back yet, or at the very least not with those dates. > — Zadidoll (@zadidoll) July 4, 2019

This doesn't address the hairs, fibres or metals people are finding. — Leena #SaveOurNHS ???????????? (@LeenaSaveOurNHS) July 4, 2019

Hill has collaborated with Morphe to create a number of beauty products in the past, including four eye-shadow palettes that faced criticism in 2017

In June 2017, Hill released a collaboration eye-shadow palette with Morphe that was widely successful. One year later, she launched four more eye products, called The Vault, with the brand.

However, after palettes were sent to influencers to be reviewed before the official launch, many beauty vloggers said Hill’s eye shadows were difficult to blend and weren’t worth spending money on, as a Bustle article pointed out.

Morphe and Hill chose to delay the launch of The Vault, saying on Instagram that “some of the shades” didn’t meet the brand’s standards. The palettes were eventually released, and can still be purchased on Morphe’s website.

Hill’s longterm relationship with Morphe has some people convinced that she worked with the brand to create her lipsticks

On Twitter, some people said they believe that Hill and Morphe originally created the lipsticks as part of The Vault collection, but were later purchased by Hill and sold more than one year later.

Jaclyn bought them, people started having issues so they did their testing. But because they originally belonged to Morphe, Morphe was on the documents. So Jaclyn did a name change request for the latest testing and is why her name is on the new doc. (2/2) — Jess Byrdie (@ByrdieJess) July 4, 2019

Oh shit you just outted yourself. So the lipsticks are from the vaults, so whenever that came out that's when they were made. So Morphe still owns Jaclyn and they're hiding behind her so that their business doesnt get hurt — ????????????????????????????♡ (@CatastropheNova) July 5, 2019

Some people also believe that Linda Tawil, the owner of Morphe, may be “sabotaging” Hill.

The fact that some of those tests were labelled MORPHE not Jaclyn Cosmetics, the fact that some of the directors etc work under both, I’m sorry but Jaclyn, you should never had trusted Linda after The Vault, period. — Trash Guardian (@raurenrules) July 4, 2019

May just be a theory but anything think Linda from Morphe might be lowkey sabotaging Jaclyn? I just wonder if the vault and now Morohe produce the lipstick allegedly and look at the disaster. I just feel Jaclyn would be better off I just feel Linda is sabotaging her in someway — Leticia Downard (@Haileys_Mommy14) July 4, 2019

Speaking to INSIDER, a spokesperson for Jaclyn Cosmetics said ‘the appearance’ of Morphe’s name on the documents ‘was an error’

“The appearance of Morphe on the document was an error likely resulting from the fact that Jaclyn Cosmetics’ strategic and financial partner Elevate Brand Partners also works with Morphe,” a spokesperson for Jaclyn Cosmetics told INSIDER.

The spokesperson also said that “Jaclyn Hill owns Jaclyn Cosmetics.”

Hill previously made headlines after she appeared to delete her social media accounts following backlash against her lipsticks

At the end of June, Hill shocked the internet when she seemingly deleted her Twitter and Instagram pages.

While the YouTuber didn’t share a reason with her fans before doing so, many noted that she removed the pages one day after Marlena Stell, the CEO of Makeup Geek, released a revealing video about YouTube’s beauty community.

According to Stell, she ran into Hill on June 6, 2016, at a cosmetics laboratory that created Makeup Geek concealers. The products, however, were never released, as Stell said she discovered shards of plastic, fingerprints, hair, and other contaminants embedded inside.

“After I got my concealers that had all of these issues with them, I had let Jaclyn know,” Stell said in her video. “I was like, ‘Look, I’ve had issues with these concealers, I know you were at this lab or whatever – I don’t know who is doing your lipsticks, honestly – but don’t work with this lab because I had a really s—– problem with them.”

“I cannot say for sure if [Hill’s] lipsticks are made at that same lab,” Stell continued. “I’m not there on the production line to see it physically. I’m just saying that if I see you at this lab, and then I see that these products are here – like, I gave you recommendations for other labs to work with.”

Stell did not name the lab in question.

Read more: Jaclyn Hill deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts following backlash against her disastrous lipstick launch

Hill was previously accused of selling damaged lipstick that caused swelling and bumps

After people began to receive orders from Jaclyn Cosmetics in early June, some said their lipstick was damaged upon opening. Others said their products broke after a single use and appeared to be melted when they were delivered.

Shortly after, some people began to share photos of lipstick that they say was coated with small white fuzz and hair when it arrived. Others said they also experienced small black dots on their lipstick, which created a gritty texture when applied.

I waited all day for my @jaclyncosmetics lipsticks ???? when I finally got them, this is what I got. ???????????????? #isla #nudeaf @Jaclynhill pic.twitter.com/huKdM81dQY — mer (@Madisongirl90) June 6, 2019

Some of the most alarming concerns were raised when some people said they experienced severe irritation on their lips – including swelling, bumps, and cold sores – after using the lipsticks. A customer named Kristy Lynn previously told INSIDER that she noticed her arm and chin “breaking out” after wearing the shade “That Girl” for a few hours.