Meghan Markle was photographed carrying folders hours before her pregnancy announcement, and people think she was trying to hide her stomach

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Sydney on Sunday to start their first official royal tour.

People noticed that Markle was carrying two binders in front of her.

The placement of the binders in front of her stomach immediately sparked pregnancy rumors, just hours before the official pregnancy announcement from Kensington Palace.

Kensington Palace has officially announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child.

Shortly before the announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Sydney on Sunday for the beginning of their royal tour. But as Markle left the airport, several people noticed something that sparked pregnancy rumors, just hours before it became official.

Instead of a grand welcoming ceremony at the airport, Markle and Harry arrived and made their way to a car in a rather low-key fashion. Markle arrived wearing a dark coat with a contrasting maroon lapel, but all anyone could focus on were her accessories: two purple binders she carried in front of her.

Some thought the binders were a strategically placed prop used to hide her stomach, sparking pregnancy rumors hours before the big announcement.

Others pointed out that the binders happened to match perfectly with her outfit, and that we typically don’t see royals carrying their own paperwork.

As your resident Meghan Markle stan I knew she was pregnant by her recent outfit choices alone but this comical positioning of binders really cemented it pic.twitter.com/c1Az8QSOnS — Haleyween ???? (@_haleyjayne) October 15, 2018

Who matches their outfit to their folders? If Meghan isn’t pregnant I’ll be surprised because that whole outfit/folder scenario looks hella planned. And who’s ever seen a modern royal carrying paperwork at all let alone two folders full?! #HarryandMeghan #MeghanMarkle #RoyalTour — Sabah (@Sabahbah24) October 15, 2018

Meghan Markle went to the Olivia Pope school of Hiding a Baby Bump. pic.twitter.com/2C656CFBm6 — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) October 15, 2018

The Australian morning program “Today” captured a video of their arrival, in which Harry can be seen at her side as they make their way to the car.

#BREAKING: We've received our first sighting of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Sydney! Welcome to Australia Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! #9Today pic.twitter.com/t8TKmqSmgQ — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 14, 2018

Markle and Harry have a packed two weeks ahead of them as they continue their royal tour, which will conclude on October 31 in New Zealand.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.